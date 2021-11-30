Main Menu

Hopes for contract

Valneva order ‘may be reinstated’ to fight Omicron

By Bill Magee | November 30, 2021
Valneva Covid vaccine

The company is winning orders in other countries

UK Government ministers may be about to return to the negotiating table with French vaccine developer Valneva two months after cancelling a contract to supply Covid vaccines from its plant in Livingston.

A source close to the situation says it is hoped the UK Government will “seek an amicable resolution” and at least partially reinstate the £1.2bn order to help combat the new Omicron variant.

Westminster terminated the deal in September, claiming breach of contract, a move that drew criticism from business leaders, senior academics and politicians.

The government had placed an order for 100 million doses of its VLA2001 vaccine after increasing its request by 40 million last February. Then, without warning, it pulled the plug.

Valneva-Livingston

Valneva’s Livingston plant saw its contract cancelled

It placed a question mark over the future of the firm’s new West Lothian factory, a globally-qualified manufacturing site for viral vaccines including VLA2001.

The company is currently supplying, or is in discussion, with other countries about potential deals for the vaccine.

It follows successful advanced trials in both the United States and Europe, reports Bloomberg. Study results are eliciting better immunity than AstraZeneca’s shot, with fewer side effects.

There is a growing belief that adding VLA2001 to the UK’s portfolio could significantly increase vaccination coverage and make an important contribution to the the fight against the latest developments in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Valneva began manufacturing VLA2001 at Livingston in January and throughout this year manufacturing capabilities have been scaled up to address projected commercial demand.

The company’s site in Solna, Sweden, provides fill-and-finish operations to prepare the the key vaccine process ready to be transported wherever it is needed.

Newsletter

Valneva had signed an Advance Purchase Agreement with the European Commission to supply up to 60 million doses of VLA2001, over two years.

IDT Biologika will produce the VLA2001 drug substance at its Biosafety Level 3 facilities in Dessau-Roßlau, Germany. The inter-country collaboration includes Valneva’s Scottish manufacturing site.

A senior industry source, who asked not to be named, said: “The UK Government’s actions were quite unexpicable. However, I strongly suspect the VLA2001 story has a long way to go.”

, News, Scotland, Technology & Health, UK No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

Margiotta-and-Waitrose

Waitrose and Margiotta in convenience tie-up

New partners: Waitrose in Margiotta’s Aberlady store Waitrose has announced a partnership with Edinburgh andRead More

Reuben-Chesters-MD-Locavore

Net zero funding support for third sector businesses

Green roots: Reuben Chesters of Locavore Social Investment Scotland (SIS), in partnership with Zero WasteRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.