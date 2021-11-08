US welcomes back UK travellers after 600 days

Flights resume

By a Daily Business reporter |

Transatlantic flights resume

Vaccinated UK passengers will be free to enter the United States from today after more than 600 days of separation caused by coronavirus restrictions on travel.

British Airways and Virgin Atlantic will set aside historic differences to operate a synchronised departure from Heathrow to mark the end of the travel ban.

All passengers will need to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within three days of entering the country.

Airlines have been preparing for the lifting of the ban by increasing the number of scheduled transatlantic flights available to 2,688, which is still 49% on November 2019.

British Airways chief executive Sean Doyle said the reopening of the US borders was a “moment to celebrate” after “more than 600 days of separation”.

He added: “Transatlantic connectivity is vital for the UK’s economic recovery, which is why we’ve been calling for the safe reopening of the UK-US travel corridor for such a long time.”

Shai Weiss at Virgin Atlantic said: “The US has been our heartland for more than 37 years and we are simply not Virgin without the Atlantic.

“We’ve been steadily ramping up flying to destinations including Boston, New York, Orlando, Los Angeles and San Francisco, and we can’t wait to fly our customers safely to their favourite US cities to reconnect with loved ones and colleagues.”