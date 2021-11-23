US releases oil reserves to tackle rising price

Joint action

By a Daily Business reporter |

Soaring oil prices are being felt at the pumps

The United States is releasing 50 million barrels from its strategic oil reserves as part of a coordinated international move to bring down energy prices.

Britain, China, India, Japan and South Korea will also increase capacity in a move that follows repeated requests by US President Joe Biden to persuade the Opec group of oil-producing nations to boost output more rapidly.

Opec+, which includes major producers such as Saudi Arabia and Russia, has repeatedly knocked back requests to pump more oil at its monthly meetings, causing frustration in the US.

India said it would release 5 million barrels, while Britain said it would allow the voluntary release of 1.5 million barrels of oil from privately held reserves.

Officials said it was the first time that the United States had coordinated such a move with some of the world’s largest oil consumers.

Despite the latest action oil prices rose as it fell short of some expectations and caused some tension among investors. Brent crude, the international benchmark, climbed 1.8% to about $80 a barrel, indicating that further measures may be needed.