Two high profile hires for Scullion Law

Law

Judith Hutchison, solicitor advocate has joined the court department at Scullion Law.

She joins Head of Court, Director Kris Buchanan, Solicitor Advocate Urfan Dar, Associate Anna MacKay, Solicitor Lucy McKenna, Legal Clerk Shannon Gill and Court Secretary Patricia Barclay. The team has expanded considerably over the last 18+ months and 2022 promises to be an exciting year.

Solicitor Paolo Martone has re-joined Scullion after working within the Court Team over 10 years ago.

He is working closely with Managing Director Nicholas Scullion, Solicitor Emma Wright, Paralegal Sarah Monaghan and legal secretary Amelia Fraser within the award winning Private Client department – focusing on Estates.

Scullion Law director, Kris Buchanan, said: “Bringing in another Solicitor Advocate to complement our team is testament to how far we have come, and serves as a marker in terms of displaying the high standard of representation we want to provide to our clients.”