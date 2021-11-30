TSB to shut 70 branches in switch to digital

Staff redeployed

TSB branches are slowly disappearing

TSB is closing 70 branches in 2022 as it responds to an acceleration in digital banking.

The Edinburgh-based bank said that has seen a significant decrease in branch use, with the average number of transactions per branch falling since January 2019 “and no prospect of branch transactions returning to pre-Covid levels.”

Branches closing include those in Dundee, Ellon, Forfar, Forres, Fort William, Kirkintilloch, Lanark, Stranraer and Thurso.

All staff impacted will have the opportunity to move to an alternative role in TSB.

Two years ago, TSB set out its intention to reduce its branch network and invest in digital services, as part of its strategy to meet the future needs of customers, but the Covid-19 pandemic has further accelerated the shift away from branch services, with customers shopping and doing more online.

More than 90% of customer transactions are now carried out digitally and video banking accounts for over 90% of mortgage appointments.

The branches that will close carry out about a third (32%) fewer transactions than the TSB national average. There is also a Post Office or free to use ATM within a mile of each closing branch.

TSB’s chief customer officer Robin Bulloch said: “Closing branches is an incredibly difficult decision to take, but we have to respond to the changes in the way people bank and provide the right mix of services for all our customers now and into the future.

“These changes allow us to maintain an extensive branch presence across the country.

“They are accompanied by a significant investment programme to upgrade branches to better suit customer needs. And, where it takes longer to get to the nearest branch, we will introduce more ‘pop-up’ services in communities.”

TSB remains committed to a UK-wide branch network and following the changes, will have 220 branches, remaining the 7th largest branch network in the UK. Once complete more than 90% of TSB customers will still be able to travel to a TSB branch in less than 20 minutes.

By the end of the year, TSB will also have upgraded around 140 branches.

The bank has already opened ‘pop-up’ services in 41 communities across the country where it takes longer to get to the nearest branch. A further ten are planned following this announcement.

As with previous closures, additional support will be provided to vulnerable customers, including one-to-one advice on their banking needs, such as digital skills training and alternative ways to bank. They will also be contacted personally in advance of a branch closure to make them aware of the changes.

Town Closing branch Date

closing Community Engagement

Summary Branch

Review Aylesbury 1-3 Market Street, Aylesbury, HP20 2PN 19 April 2022 Bath 10 Quiet Street, Bath, BA1 2JU 15 June 2022 Bermondsey 253/255 Southwark Park Road, Bermondsey, London, SE16 3TS 27 April 2022 Bishop’s Stortford 3 The Corn Exchange, Market Square, Bishop’s Stortford, CM23 3UU 26 May 2022 Bromley 58 High Street, Bromley, BR1 1EG 18 May 2022 Bury St Edmunds 8 Guildhall Street, Bury St Edmunds, IP33 1PR 26 May 2022 Camberley 54 High Street, Camberley, GU15 3RS 5 May 2022 Cambridge 6 St Andrews Street, Cambridge, CB2 3AX 20 April 2022 Carolgate 1 Carolgate, Retford, DN22 6BY 24 May 2022 Cleveleys 77 Victoria Road West, Cleveleys, FY5 1AW 8 June 2022 Colchester 2 Culver Street West, Colchester, CO1 1JG 31 May 2022 Coldside 101 Strathmartine Road, Dundee, DD3 7SG 13 April 2022 Cirencester 37 Market Place, Cirencester, GL7 2NX 14 June 2022 Denton 38 Ashton Road, Denton, Manchester, M34 3EX 17 May 2022 Ealing 31 New Broadway, Ealing, W5 5AW 5 May 2022 Eastbourne 76 Terminus Road, Eastbourne, BN21 3LX 17 May 2022 Ellon 36 Bridge Street, Ellon, AB41 9AA 19 April 2022 Exeter 6 High Street, Exeter, EX4 3LF 21 June 2022 Forfar 20 East High Street, Forfar, DD8 2EG 14 April 2022 Forres 156 High Street, Forres, IV36 1NP 27 April 2022 Fort William 6 Tweedale High Street, Fort William, PH33 6EU 20 April 2022 Frodsham 96 Main Street, Frodsham, Warrington, WA6 7AT 22 June 2022 Garston 6 Speke Road, Garston, Liverpool, L19 2PD 9 June 2022 Gateshead 264 High Street, Gateshead, NE8 1DJ 10 May 2022 Gillingham Sydenham House, Gillingham, SP8 4AG 15 June 2022 Greenwich 6 Crescent Arcade, London, SE10 9EJ 28 April 2022 Harlesden 58 High Street, Harlesden, London, NW10 4LP 28 April 2022 Horsham Unit 1, Springfield Court, Horsham, RH12 1PT 12 May 2022 Kirkintilloch 4 Alexandra Street, Kirkintilloch, G66 1HD 28 April 2022 Lanark 25 Bannatyne Street, Lanark, ML11 7JR 27 April 2022 Longbridge 1401 Bristol Road South, Longbridge, Birmingham, B31 2SU 28 June 2022 Louth 11-13 Eastgate, Louth, LN11 9NB 24 May 2022 Magdalen Street 65 Magdalen Street, Norwich, NR3 1LU 28 June 2022 Maidstone 16 High Street, Maidstone, ME14 1HT 10 May 2022 Market Hill 17 Market Hill, Barnsley, S70 2PP 16 June 2022 Maryport 109/111 Senhouse Street, Maryport, CA15 6BU 10 May 2022 Melton Mowbray 23-25 High Street, Melton Mowbray, LE13 0TS 1 June 2022 Morden 66 London Road, Morden, SM4 5BB 11 May 2022 Morecombe Lunedale House, 4 Market Street East, LA4 5DW 7 June 2022 Nelson 23 Manchester Road, Nelson, BB9 9TA 18 May 2022 Newbury 26 Northbrook Street, Newbury, RG14 1DJ 7 June 2022 Newton Aycliffe Unit 3B, Greenwell Road, Newton Aycliffe, DL5 4DH 3 May 2022 Northallerton 164 High Street, Northallerton, DL7 8LY 3 May 2022 Ossett 3 Wesley Street, Ossett, WF5 8ER 17 May 2022 Oxford 17 George Street, Oxford, OX1 2AB 7 June 2022 Redcar 87-89 High Street, Redcar, TS10 3DE 4 May 2022 Redditch 4 Unicorn Hill, Redditch, B97 4QN 2 June 2022 Romford 3 Stewards Walk, Romford, RM1 3RJ 31 May 2022 Ross-On-Wye First Floor, 9a Gloucester Road, Ross-On-Wye, HR9 5BU 22 June 2022 Rushden 133 High Street, Rushden, NN10 0NX 21 April 2022 Sherwood 583 Mansfield Road, Sherwood, Nottingham, NG5 2JN 29 June 2022 Shrewsbury 45 High Street, Shrewsbury, SY1 1ST 28 June 2022 Solihull 58 Poplar Road, Solihull, B91 3AB 1 June 2022 Southend-On-Sea 32 London Road, Southend-On-Sea, SS1 1NT 2 June 2022 Stranraer 21 Castle Street, Stranraer, DG9 7RR 28 April 2022 Sutton 79 Ellamsbridge Road, Sutton, St Helens, WA9 3PZ 26 May 2022 Swaffham 61 Market Place, Swaffham, PE37 7AP 24 May 2022 Taunton 34 North Street, Taunton, TA1 1LT 12 April 2022 Thornbury 9 St Mary’s Way, Thornbury, BS35 2BH 9 June 2022 Thurso 12/14 Traill Street, Thurso, KW14 8EJ 21 April 2022 Tunbridge Wells 62 Mount Pleasant Road, Tunbridge Wells, TN1 1RB 19 May 2022 Uxbridge 24 Chequers Square, The Pavillion, UB8 1LN 4 May 2022 West End 68 Baker Street, London, W1U 7ER 4 May 2022 Weston-super-Mare 12 Walliscote Road, Weston-super-Mare, BS23 1UG 23 June 2022 Wilmslow Emerson Court, Alderley Road, Wilmslow, SK9 1AP 14 June 2022 Wimborne 5 The Square, Wimborne, BH21 1JE 13 April 2022 Winsford 160 High Street, Winsford, CW7 2AZ 21 June 2022 Woodseats 1 Abbey Lane, Woodseats, Sheffield, S8 0BJ 15 June 2022 Worcester 24 Mealcheapen Street, Worcester, WR1 2DE 21 June 2022 Yeovil King George Street, Yeovil, BA20 1PS 12 April 2022