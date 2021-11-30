Main Menu

Staff redeployed

TSB to shut 70 branches in switch to digital

November 30, 2021
TSB

TSB branches are slowly disappearing

TSB is closing 70 branches in 2022 as it responds to an acceleration in digital banking.

The Edinburgh-based bank said that has seen a significant decrease in branch use, with the average number of transactions per branch falling since January 2019 “and no prospect of branch transactions returning to pre-Covid levels.”

Branches closing include those in Dundee, Ellon, Forfar, Forres, Fort William, Kirkintilloch, Lanark, Stranraer and Thurso.

All staff impacted will have the opportunity to move to an alternative role in TSB. 

Two years ago, TSB set out its intention to reduce its branch network and invest in digital services, as part of its strategy to meet the future needs of customers, but the Covid-19 pandemic has further accelerated the shift away from branch services, with customers shopping and doing more online.  

More than 90% of customer transactions are now carried out digitally and video banking accounts for over 90% of mortgage appointments.

The branches that will close carry out about a third (32%) fewer transactions than the TSB national average. There is also a Post Office or free to use ATM within a mile of each closing branch. 

TSB’s chief customer officer Robin Bulloch said: “Closing branches is an incredibly difficult decision to take, but we have to respond to the changes in the way people bank and provide the right mix of services for all our customers now and into the future.

“These changes allow us to maintain an extensive branch presence across the country.

“They are accompanied by a significant investment programme to upgrade branches to better suit customer needs. And, where it takes longer to get to the nearest branch, we will introduce more ‘pop-up’ services in communities.”

TSB remains committed to a UK-wide branch network and following the changes, will have 220 branches, remaining the 7th largest branch network in the UK. Once complete more than 90% of TSB customers will still be able to travel to a TSB branch in less than 20 minutes.

By the end of the year, TSB will also have upgraded around 140 branches.

The bank has already opened ‘pop-up’ services in 41 communities across the country where it takes longer to get to the nearest branch. A further ten are planned following this announcement.

As with previous closures, additional support will be provided to vulnerable customers, including one-to-one advice on their banking needs, such as digital skills training and alternative ways to bank. They will also be contacted personally in advance of a branch closure to make them aware of the changes. 

TownClosing branchDate
closing		Community Engagement
Summary		Branch
Review
Aylesbury1-3 Market Street, Aylesbury, HP20 2PN19 April 2022  
Bath10 Quiet Street, Bath, BA1 2JU15 June 2022  
Bermondsey253/255 Southwark Park Road, Bermondsey, London, SE16 3TS27 April 2022  
Bishop’s Stortford3 The Corn Exchange, Market Square, Bishop’s Stortford, CM23 3UU26 May 2022  
Bromley58 High Street, Bromley, BR1 1EG18 May 2022  
Bury St Edmunds8 Guildhall Street, Bury St Edmunds, IP33 1PR26 May 2022  
Camberley54 High Street, Camberley, GU15 3RS5 May 2022  
Cambridge6 St Andrews Street, Cambridge, CB2 3AX20 April 2022  
Carolgate1 Carolgate, Retford, DN22 6BY24 May 2022  
Cleveleys77 Victoria Road West, Cleveleys, FY5 1AW8 June 2022  
Colchester2 Culver Street West, Colchester, CO1 1JG31 May 2022  
Coldside101 Strathmartine Road, Dundee, DD3 7SG13 April 2022  
Cirencester37 Market Place, Cirencester, GL7 2NX14 June 2022  
Denton38 Ashton Road, Denton, Manchester, M34 3EX17 May 2022  
Ealing31 New Broadway, Ealing, W5 5AW5 May 2022  
Eastbourne76 Terminus Road, Eastbourne, BN21 3LX17 May 2022  
Ellon36 Bridge Street, Ellon, AB41 9AA19 April 2022  
Exeter6 High Street, Exeter, EX4 3LF21 June 2022  
Forfar20 East High Street, Forfar, DD8 2EG14 April 2022  
Forres156 High Street, Forres, IV36 1NP27 April 2022  
Fort William6 Tweedale High Street, Fort William, PH33 6EU20 April 2022  
Frodsham96 Main Street, Frodsham, Warrington, WA6 7AT22 June 2022  
Garston6 Speke Road, Garston, Liverpool, L19 2PD9 June 2022  
Gateshead264 High Street, Gateshead, NE8 1DJ10 May 2022  
GillinghamSydenham House, Gillingham, SP8 4AG15 June 2022  
Greenwich6 Crescent Arcade, London, SE10 9EJ28 April 2022  
Harlesden58 High Street, Harlesden, London, NW10 4LP28 April 2022  
HorshamUnit 1, Springfield Court, Horsham, RH12 1PT12 May 2022  
Kirkintilloch4 Alexandra Street, Kirkintilloch, G66 1HD28 April 2022  
Lanark25 Bannatyne Street, Lanark, ML11 7JR27 April 2022  
Longbridge1401 Bristol Road South, Longbridge, Birmingham, B31 2SU28 June 2022  
Louth11-13 Eastgate, Louth, LN11 9NB24 May 2022  
Magdalen Street65 Magdalen Street, Norwich, NR3 1LU28 June 2022  
Maidstone16 High Street, Maidstone, ME14 1HT10 May 2022  
Market Hill17 Market Hill, Barnsley, S70 2PP16 June 2022  
Maryport109/111 Senhouse Street, Maryport, CA15 6BU10 May 2022  
Melton Mowbray23-25 High Street, Melton Mowbray, LE13 0TS1 June 2022  
Morden66 London Road, Morden, SM4 5BB11 May 2022  
MorecombeLunedale House, 4 Market Street East, LA4 5DW7 June 2022  
Nelson23 Manchester Road, Nelson, BB9 9TA18 May 2022  
Newbury26 Northbrook Street, Newbury, RG14 1DJ7 June 2022  
Newton AycliffeUnit 3B, Greenwell Road, Newton Aycliffe, DL5 4DH3 May 2022  
Northallerton164 High Street, Northallerton, DL7 8LY3 May 2022  
Ossett3 Wesley Street, Ossett, WF5 8ER17 May 2022  
Oxford17 George Street, Oxford, OX1 2AB7 June 2022  
Redcar87-89 High Street, Redcar, TS10 3DE4 May 2022  
Redditch4 Unicorn Hill, Redditch, B97 4QN2 June 2022  
Romford3 Stewards Walk, Romford, RM1 3RJ31 May 2022  
Ross-On-WyeFirst Floor, 9a Gloucester Road, Ross-On-Wye, HR9 5BU22 June 2022  
Rushden133 High Street, Rushden, NN10 0NX21 April 2022  
Sherwood583 Mansfield Road, Sherwood, Nottingham, NG5 2JN29 June 2022  
Shrewsbury45 High Street, Shrewsbury, SY1 1ST28 June 2022  
Solihull58 Poplar Road, Solihull, B91 3AB1 June 2022  
Southend-On-Sea32 London Road, Southend-On-Sea, SS1 1NT2 June 2022  
Stranraer21 Castle Street, Stranraer, DG9 7RR28 April 2022  
Sutton79 Ellamsbridge Road, Sutton, St Helens, WA9 3PZ26 May 2022  
Swaffham61 Market Place, Swaffham, PE37 7AP24 May 2022  
Taunton34 North Street, Taunton, TA1 1LT12 April 2022  
Thornbury9 St Mary’s Way, Thornbury, BS35 2BH9 June 2022  
Thurso12/14 Traill Street, Thurso, KW14 8EJ21 April 2022  
Tunbridge Wells62 Mount Pleasant Road, Tunbridge Wells, TN1 1RB19 May 2022  
Uxbridge24 Chequers Square, The Pavillion, UB8 1LN4 May 2022  
West End68 Baker Street, London, W1U 7ER4 May 2022  
Weston-super-Mare12 Walliscote Road, Weston-super-Mare, BS23 1UG23 June 2022  
WilmslowEmerson Court, Alderley Road, Wilmslow, SK9 1AP14 June 2022  
Wimborne5 The Square, Wimborne, BH21 1JE13 April 2022  
Winsford160 High Street, Winsford, CW7 2AZ21 June 2022  
Woodseats1 Abbey Lane, Woodseats, Sheffield, S8 0BJ15 June 2022  
Worcester24 Mealcheapen Street, Worcester, WR1 2DE21 June 2022  
YeovilKing George Street, Yeovil, BA20 1PS12 April 2022  
