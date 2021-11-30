Staff redeployed
TSB to shut 70 branches in switch to digital
TSB branches are slowly disappearing
TSB is closing 70 branches in 2022 as it responds to an acceleration in digital banking.
The Edinburgh-based bank said that has seen a significant decrease in branch use, with the average number of transactions per branch falling since January 2019 “and no prospect of branch transactions returning to pre-Covid levels.”
Branches closing include those in Dundee, Ellon, Forfar, Forres, Fort William, Kirkintilloch, Lanark, Stranraer and Thurso.
All staff impacted will have the opportunity to move to an alternative role in TSB.
Two years ago, TSB set out its intention to reduce its branch network and invest in digital services, as part of its strategy to meet the future needs of customers, but the Covid-19 pandemic has further accelerated the shift away from branch services, with customers shopping and doing more online.
More than 90% of customer transactions are now carried out digitally and video banking accounts for over 90% of mortgage appointments.
The branches that will close carry out about a third (32%) fewer transactions than the TSB national average. There is also a Post Office or free to use ATM within a mile of each closing branch.
TSB’s chief customer officer Robin Bulloch said: “Closing branches is an incredibly difficult decision to take, but we have to respond to the changes in the way people bank and provide the right mix of services for all our customers now and into the future.
“These changes allow us to maintain an extensive branch presence across the country.
“They are accompanied by a significant investment programme to upgrade branches to better suit customer needs. And, where it takes longer to get to the nearest branch, we will introduce more ‘pop-up’ services in communities.”
TSB remains committed to a UK-wide branch network and following the changes, will have 220 branches, remaining the 7th largest branch network in the UK. Once complete more than 90% of TSB customers will still be able to travel to a TSB branch in less than 20 minutes.
By the end of the year, TSB will also have upgraded around 140 branches.
The bank has already opened ‘pop-up’ services in 41 communities across the country where it takes longer to get to the nearest branch. A further ten are planned following this announcement.
As with previous closures, additional support will be provided to vulnerable customers, including one-to-one advice on their banking needs, such as digital skills training and alternative ways to bank. They will also be contacted personally in advance of a branch closure to make them aware of the changes.
|Town
|Closing branch
|Date
closing
|Community Engagement
Summary
|Branch
Review
|Aylesbury
|1-3 Market Street, Aylesbury, HP20 2PN
|19 April 2022
|Bath
|10 Quiet Street, Bath, BA1 2JU
|15 June 2022
|Bermondsey
|253/255 Southwark Park Road, Bermondsey, London, SE16 3TS
|27 April 2022
|Bishop’s Stortford
|3 The Corn Exchange, Market Square, Bishop’s Stortford, CM23 3UU
|26 May 2022
|Bromley
|58 High Street, Bromley, BR1 1EG
|18 May 2022
|Bury St Edmunds
|8 Guildhall Street, Bury St Edmunds, IP33 1PR
|26 May 2022
|Camberley
|54 High Street, Camberley, GU15 3RS
|5 May 2022
|Cambridge
|6 St Andrews Street, Cambridge, CB2 3AX
|20 April 2022
|Carolgate
|1 Carolgate, Retford, DN22 6BY
|24 May 2022
|Cleveleys
|77 Victoria Road West, Cleveleys, FY5 1AW
|8 June 2022
|Colchester
|2 Culver Street West, Colchester, CO1 1JG
|31 May 2022
|Coldside
|101 Strathmartine Road, Dundee, DD3 7SG
|13 April 2022
|Cirencester
|37 Market Place, Cirencester, GL7 2NX
|14 June 2022
|Denton
|38 Ashton Road, Denton, Manchester, M34 3EX
|17 May 2022
|Ealing
|31 New Broadway, Ealing, W5 5AW
|5 May 2022
|Eastbourne
|76 Terminus Road, Eastbourne, BN21 3LX
|17 May 2022
|Ellon
|36 Bridge Street, Ellon, AB41 9AA
|19 April 2022
|Exeter
|6 High Street, Exeter, EX4 3LF
|21 June 2022
|Forfar
|20 East High Street, Forfar, DD8 2EG
|14 April 2022
|Forres
|156 High Street, Forres, IV36 1NP
|27 April 2022
|Fort William
|6 Tweedale High Street, Fort William, PH33 6EU
|20 April 2022
|Frodsham
|96 Main Street, Frodsham, Warrington, WA6 7AT
|22 June 2022
|Garston
|6 Speke Road, Garston, Liverpool, L19 2PD
|9 June 2022
|Gateshead
|264 High Street, Gateshead, NE8 1DJ
|10 May 2022
|Gillingham
|Sydenham House, Gillingham, SP8 4AG
|15 June 2022
|Greenwich
|6 Crescent Arcade, London, SE10 9EJ
|28 April 2022
|Harlesden
|58 High Street, Harlesden, London, NW10 4LP
|28 April 2022
|Horsham
|Unit 1, Springfield Court, Horsham, RH12 1PT
|12 May 2022
|Kirkintilloch
|4 Alexandra Street, Kirkintilloch, G66 1HD
|28 April 2022
|Lanark
|25 Bannatyne Street, Lanark, ML11 7JR
|27 April 2022
|Longbridge
|1401 Bristol Road South, Longbridge, Birmingham, B31 2SU
|28 June 2022
|Louth
|11-13 Eastgate, Louth, LN11 9NB
|24 May 2022
|Magdalen Street
|65 Magdalen Street, Norwich, NR3 1LU
|28 June 2022
|Maidstone
|16 High Street, Maidstone, ME14 1HT
|10 May 2022
|Market Hill
|17 Market Hill, Barnsley, S70 2PP
|16 June 2022
|Maryport
|109/111 Senhouse Street, Maryport, CA15 6BU
|10 May 2022
|Melton Mowbray
|23-25 High Street, Melton Mowbray, LE13 0TS
|1 June 2022
|Morden
|66 London Road, Morden, SM4 5BB
|11 May 2022
|Morecombe
|Lunedale House, 4 Market Street East, LA4 5DW
|7 June 2022
|Nelson
|23 Manchester Road, Nelson, BB9 9TA
|18 May 2022
|Newbury
|26 Northbrook Street, Newbury, RG14 1DJ
|7 June 2022
|Newton Aycliffe
|Unit 3B, Greenwell Road, Newton Aycliffe, DL5 4DH
|3 May 2022
|Northallerton
|164 High Street, Northallerton, DL7 8LY
|3 May 2022
|Ossett
|3 Wesley Street, Ossett, WF5 8ER
|17 May 2022
|Oxford
|17 George Street, Oxford, OX1 2AB
|7 June 2022
|Redcar
|87-89 High Street, Redcar, TS10 3DE
|4 May 2022
|Redditch
|4 Unicorn Hill, Redditch, B97 4QN
|2 June 2022
|Romford
|3 Stewards Walk, Romford, RM1 3RJ
|31 May 2022
|Ross-On-Wye
|First Floor, 9a Gloucester Road, Ross-On-Wye, HR9 5BU
|22 June 2022
|Rushden
|133 High Street, Rushden, NN10 0NX
|21 April 2022
|Sherwood
|583 Mansfield Road, Sherwood, Nottingham, NG5 2JN
|29 June 2022
|Shrewsbury
|45 High Street, Shrewsbury, SY1 1ST
|28 June 2022
|Solihull
|58 Poplar Road, Solihull, B91 3AB
|1 June 2022
|Southend-On-Sea
|32 London Road, Southend-On-Sea, SS1 1NT
|2 June 2022
|Stranraer
|21 Castle Street, Stranraer, DG9 7RR
|28 April 2022
|Sutton
|79 Ellamsbridge Road, Sutton, St Helens, WA9 3PZ
|26 May 2022
|Swaffham
|61 Market Place, Swaffham, PE37 7AP
|24 May 2022
|Taunton
|34 North Street, Taunton, TA1 1LT
|12 April 2022
|Thornbury
|9 St Mary’s Way, Thornbury, BS35 2BH
|9 June 2022
|Thurso
|12/14 Traill Street, Thurso, KW14 8EJ
|21 April 2022
|Tunbridge Wells
|62 Mount Pleasant Road, Tunbridge Wells, TN1 1RB
|19 May 2022
|Uxbridge
|24 Chequers Square, The Pavillion, UB8 1LN
|4 May 2022
|West End
|68 Baker Street, London, W1U 7ER
|4 May 2022
|Weston-super-Mare
|12 Walliscote Road, Weston-super-Mare, BS23 1UG
|23 June 2022
|Wilmslow
|Emerson Court, Alderley Road, Wilmslow, SK9 1AP
|14 June 2022
|Wimborne
|5 The Square, Wimborne, BH21 1JE
|13 April 2022
|Winsford
|160 High Street, Winsford, CW7 2AZ
|21 June 2022
|Woodseats
|1 Abbey Lane, Woodseats, Sheffield, S8 0BJ
|15 June 2022
|Worcester
|24 Mealcheapen Street, Worcester, WR1 2DE
|21 June 2022
|Yeovil
|King George Street, Yeovil, BA20 1PS
|12 April 2022