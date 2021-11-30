Transport Scotland relocates | Mosaic plan approved

Property round-up

177 Bothwell Street

Transport Scotland is the latest tenant at HFD Group’s flagship office development at 177 Bothwell Street in Glasgow.

The move will support the organisation’s environmental, social, and governance (ESG) objectives.

Scotland’s national transport agency has secured 50,000 sq. ft. across two floors at the development, reducing its office footprint from the 60,000 sq. ft. it currently occupies at Buchanan House.

Transport Scotland’s lease at Buchanan House ends in November 2024.

50 Bothwell Street approved

Mosaic Architecture + Design has secured detailed planning permission and listed building consent for the redevelopment of vacant 50 Bothwell Street, Glasgow, into offices with ground floor retail, café and business hub at street level.

Stephen Mallon, director of Mosaic, said: “Securing planning permission and listed building consent for 50 Bothwell Street within two months is a testament to good design and proper engagement with Glasgow City Council planning department.”

The design is a result of a collaboration between Mosaic Architecture + Design and the international design studio 10 Design. The building will be ready for occupation towards the end of 2022 and is held within Orion European Real Estate Fund V.