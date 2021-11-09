Tidal firms team up to call for Westminster support

Energy collaboration

Simon Forrest: huge opportunity

Nova Innovation and Atlantis Energy have entered a collaboration agreement aiming to deliver more UK-built tidal turbines.

Their initial focus is on the Atlantis-owned, developed and operated MeyGen site in the Pentland Firth which is the largest fully-consented and operational tidal stream site in the world with a potential capacity of nearly 400MW.

Nova operates the world’s first offshore tidal array, installed by Nova in Shetland in 2016.

Between the two companies, they have delivered over half of the tidal stream devices operational worldwide and are developing sites in the UK, Canada, Japan and France.

Both companies deploy subsea turbines which generate predictable, renewable power with no visual impact.

They say the MeyGen site has all the necessary consents to deploy a further 80MW of tidal power if it had a route to market.

Nova and Atlantis said they look forward to working with all stakeholders “to help unlock this exciting opportunity and see further Scottish-made turbines deployed at the world-leading site.”

Over the next 12 months, Nova’s turbines will be installed in North America and mainland Europe.

The two companies jointly hosted the leader of the SNP in Westminster, Ian Blackford, and his Commons colleagues, Steven Flynn, Alan Brown, and Deirdre Brock, at Nova’s headquarters and manufacturing facility in Leith, to outline their plans.

Mr Blackford said: “Tidal stream energy has the potential to be a major Scottish success story, and a key part of Scotland’s renewable energy revolution.

“The collaboration between these two world-leading tidal companies will allow them to build on their successes and deliver more turbines into the water.

“The UK government must now match this ambition and deliver the dedicated ring-fenced funding required to secure the future of this vital green industry.”

Simon Forrest CEO of Nova Innovation said the industry presents a “huge opportunity” for Scotland and the UK.

“At Nova, we are doing all we can do deliver this, and our collaboration with Atlantis to develop the MeyGen site is a key milestone for us and the industry. In working together to develop the MeyGen site, we are cementing Scotland’s place as the world leader for tidal energy.”

Graham Reid, CEO of Atlantis Energy, added: “Collaboration is a core value at Atlantis Energy and our work with our partners has been key to delivering so many of the milestones for our company.

“I am delighted to be working with Simon and the Nova team to deliver on our clear commitment of deploying Scottish-built turbines from both Atlantis and Nova at the MeyGen site.”