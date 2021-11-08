Three partners for Davidson Chalmers Stewart

Law

Arveen Arabshahi, Nicola Scott and Magnus Miller

Commercial law firm Davidson Chalmers Stewart has appointed three partners at its offices in Glasgow and Edinburgh.

Nicola Scott, a commercial property and renewable projects specialist, joins from Brodies and will head up and build Davidson Chalmers Stewart’s commercial property team in Glasgow.

Arveen Arabshahi, a specialist in corporate law in the firm’s Edinburgh office, is promoted to partner along with fellow Edinburgh-based colleague Magnus Miller, a key member of the firm’s dispute resolution team.

Managing partner Andrew Chalmers said: “These appointments strengthen our client offering across three of the firm’s core business areas in Edinburgh and Glasgow.

“It’s exciting to be able to promote from within and attract new young talent to drive the sustainable growth of the firm which continues at pace.”