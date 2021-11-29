Sturgeon pledges indyref vote ‘at end of 2023’

Campaign to resume

Flying the flag: Nicola Sturgeon will put a new case for separation (pic: Terry Murden)

Scots face almost two years of campaigning on independence after Nicola Sturgeon promised a new referendum at the end of 2023.

The SNP leader and First Minister told her party conference that “I would not be discharging my duty to the people of Scotland if I did not seek to keep the promise on which we were elected – to offer the people of Scotland the choice of a better future through independence.”

Ms Sturgeon, who earlier called for all nations of the UK to come together to tackle the omicron crisis, declared that her party would set out a new, positive case for separation.

The campaign would “resume in earnest”, probably in the spring, she said, and she urged Prime Minister Boris Johnson to let Scotland decide.

“In the course of next year, I will initiate the process necessary to enable a referendum before the end of 2023,” she told delegates watching the virtual conference.

“And just as importantly, our party will set out afresh the positive case for independence.

“We will outline the opportunities and advantages that independence will open up.”

She said these included “the opportunity to repair the damage of Covid” in a way that “aligns with our values and priorities as a nation”.

The case would include re-admission to the “European family of nations, so that we can expand not narrow our horizons, and grow our trade across the whole of the continent.”

She said the SNP would be “candid about the challenges the transition to independence will present, and set out clearly how we can and will overcome them”. She did not elaborate on what these might be, though some would expect the list to include a new currency and the means to replacing oil and gas as a key source of revenue.

“What the UK government’s response to this will be is not up to me, but my message to Prime Minister is this: If you have any respect at all for democracy – and if you have any confidence whatsoever in your argument against independence – you too will let the people decide.

She said that in the last 60 years or so, more than 100 countries have become independent.

“Very few – if any of them – have the resources and advantages of Scotland.

Follow Daily Business on LinkedIn

“The fact is independence is the normal state of affairs for countries the world over. The self government it encapsulates is the building block for the progressive internationalism that we stand for.

“And for countries of Scotland’s size, the simple truth is this: independence works.

“Our neighbours across north-west Europe are all wealthier than the UK, more equal than the UK and have lower levels of poverty than the UK.

“With all the resources and talents we have available to us, I simply do not believe that Scotland can’t match – perhaps even surpass – the success of Denmark, Norway, Ireland, Austria and the many other prosperous independent countries that are all around us.

“I do believe, more than ever in this new world we are facing, that the best way to secure a better Scotland is to take our future into our own hands.

“An independent Scotland will be an outward looking, welcoming nation.

“A country that celebrates diversity and works with others to shape a better world.

“We will be a partner with our closest friends in the rest of the UK, and an EU member committed to values of equality, democracy and human dignity.

“For people today and for generations to come that is a future worth standing up for.

It is a future worth campaigning for. And it is a future worth winning.

“So let us put our shoulders to the wheel of winning and building that better Scotland.”

Pamela Nash, chief executive of Scotland in Union, responded to the speech, by saying: It’s time for Nicola Sturgeon to accept that a positive case for separation doesn’t exist.

“There is nothing positive about leaving the pound, building a border between friends and neighbours, dividing the people of Scotland, and cutting spending on schools and hospitals.

“The positive future for Scotland is as part of the UK, investing in our economy, people, and public services, and uniting our communities so that we face the future together – not returning to the tired old arguments of the past.”

