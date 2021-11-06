Sturgeon accused of ‘rank hypocrisy’ on green plans

Labour criticism

The SNP leader’s record has been questioned (pic: Terry Murden)

Nicola Sturgeon has been accused of “rank hypocrisy” over her claims that Scotland is a world leader on the environment.

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar said the reality of the SNP is a track record of failure.

Labour has published a new document pointing to what it claims is a lack of progress being made by the SNP.

It accuses the SNP of missing targets on emissions, renewable heat, green jobs, biodiversity, and cycling

It also criticises Ms Sturgeon’s party for scrapping plans for a public energy company and says the SNP is issuing mixed messages on new oil fields, as well as cutting rail services.

“This stands in contrast to Nicola Sturgeon’s claims that Scotland is an environmental “world-leader”,” said Labour.

Mr Sarwar said “credible action starts at home”, and is urging the SNP not to let the opportunities of COP26 pass Scotland by.

Anas Sarwar: ‘reality falls short’ (pic: Terry Murden)

“Here in Scotland we strive to be world-leaders on the environment, but too often the reality falls short,” he said.

“Nicola Sturgeon will say whatever people want to hear, but the SNP’s record speaks for itself.

“It is rank hypocrisy for her to demand action from others when her own government is falling so woefully short.

“Sturgeon is right to call on world leaders to do more – but credible action starts at home.

“More of the same won’t be enough to fulfil Scotland’s green potential which is why Scottish Labour have set out our climate demands for the government.

“We need to see greater priority on developing local green jobs, improving the accessibility of public transport, and protecting Scotland’s natural environment.

“To reach net-zero through a just transition the government also need to use their position to pressure polluting companies to reduce emissions and support investment in the development of Scotland’s renewables potential.

“We need a new climate recovery plan. Scottish Labour are building that alternative so we can build a fairer, greener Scotland.”

The SNP government would argue that it has developed a programme of green initiatives including the Green Growth Accelerator launched in June with £200m of public funding.

This aims to speed up delivery of low carbon infrastructure projects across Scotland and provide extra resources and technical support to local authorities to get projects off the ground more quickly.

At the launch of the programme, Net Zero Secretary Michael Matheson, said: “Scotland was one of the first countries in the world to acknowledge and respond to the global climate emergency and our dedication to ending our contribution to climate change by 2045 is absolute.

“Urgent, collective and collaborative action is required in order to ensure a just transition to net-zero. If we all play our part, Scotland can show the rest of the world how it’s done – and ensure our people, businesses and communities can benefit from a greener, more sustainable economy.”