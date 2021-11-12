Main Menu

Spa and wellbeing resort in Glasgow edges closer

| November 12, 2021
Therme wellbeing project

How the resort may look

A huge spa resort and vertical farm is expected to emerge on the Clyde in Glasgow after an agreement was signed with the company behind the initiative.

Therme Group has agreed terms with Peel L&P to build the £100 million facility on land it owns close to the city’s Transport Museum.

Therapeutic mineral pools, warm water lagoons and botanical gardens could be part of the wellbeing attraction.

Therme has previously announced its intention to come to Scotland and is is currently building a £250 million leisure resort in Manchester featuring wave pools, slides and  multi-sensorial saunas in a tropical setting.  The resort, the firm’s first in the UK, is due to open in 2023.

The company is aiming to submit a planning application to Glasgow City Council early next year.

The project will also include a vertical farm developed by Scottish agritech business Intelligent Growth Solutions.

