Solsjkaer earned £26m as boss of Manchester United

Study's findings

By Paul Kiddie, sports reporter |

Fortune: Solskjaer (pic: SNS Group)

Former Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer made more than £26m in three years in charge at Old Trafford, according to new research.

The Norwegian was sacked on Sunday after a miserable run of form that saw just one win from the last five matches, earning a £7.5m payout in the process.

The 48-year-old stacked up a fortune thanks to his huge contracts at Old Trafford, with his final deal worth £9m a year equating to an incredible £24,658 per day.

A study by ‘101 Great Goals’, has calculated the total money made by every English Premier League manager sacked since the start of the 2011/12 season by working out the daily wage of each manager and multiplying it by the total number of days they were in charge.

With contract details sourced for each manager from news articles and ‘Transfermarkt’, the research shows which bosses made the most money despite performing poorly in their jobs, and breaks down each manager by the total amount paid per game, and per win, as well as singling out which clubs have forked out the most.

Solskjaer was in charge for 1,068 days at Manchester United, meaning that he made a total of £26,334,247 throughout his entire spell, at £156,751 per game and £286,242 per win.

It puts him in third place in terms of overall money made behind Jose Mourinho, who accumulated a staggering £97,674,480 through wages between jobs at Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham in the last 10 years.

Through his contracts with his three clubs, Mourinho was paid on average £42,192 per day (£41,096 at Spurs, £49,315 at Manchester United and £36,164 at Chelsea), managing for a total of 2,315 days across the three roles.

This equates to total earnings of £97,674,480 across the three jobs, while he was also handed a huge combined payout of around £46,200,000, making him by far the most expensive manager in the history of the Premier League.

Mauricio Pochettino, favourite to take over from Solskjaer, has had two jobs in the last 10 years but only been sacked by Spurs. He still makes his way into second place on the list thanks to a long stay at White Hart Lane (and Wembley) and a hefty pay packet at £23,288 per day over 1,967 days made him a total of £45,806,849 – less than 50% of what Mourinho made.

Antonio Conte brought the league to Chelsea, and departed not long after, but still makes his way to third having been on higher pay than Pochettino, while Harry Redknapp’s spells at QPR and Spurs mean that he makes it into fourth place having made £20,395,803 over the two terms.