Main Menu

Architecture

Smith signs up with GLM in new office in west

| November 1, 2021

Ian McKee and Gerard Smith

Architecture and building surveying practice Gibbon Lawson McKee is expanding into the west of Scotland and a focus on commercial markets with the appointment of Gerard Smith, formerly of Ryden.

The consultancy, now in its 25th year, employs more than 20 staff across Scotland and the launch of the new office is likely to be followed by further appointments..

Mr Smith will work alongside GLM managing director and co-founder, Ian McKee who said: “We have seen the potential for growth in the west of Scotland for quite some time and after a series of successful projects delivered by the team based in Edinburgh we were exploring opportunities when the chance to work again with Gerry arose.

“Gerry worked with David Gibbon (another co-founder of GLM) back in the late 1980s at Povell Worthington before I joined David and we subsequently started GLM together.  I look forward to working with Gerry to create opportunities and develop the offering in the west.”

Mr Smith said : “I am excited at the potential for what this partnership with Ian McKee, David Gibbon and the wider team at GLM holds for me.

“It is brilliant to have the opportunity to build on my past experience, connections and grow the awareness of GLM and the wide array of services that we can deliver across the market in the west.”

, Appointments, Property No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

Angus-Macdonald

Macdonald promoted after rejoining Summers-Inman

Construction and property consultants Summers-Inman has strengthened its senior management team in Scotland with theRead More

Kerry McFarlane

McFarlane heads up Iconic’s new marketing arm

Recruitment consultancy Iconic Resourcing has hired Kerry McFarlane to run a new marketing division. MsRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.