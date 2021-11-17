Smith leaves Pacific Quay for new role in Washington

Television

Sarah Smith: moving to the US

Sarah Smith is leaving her post as Scotland editor at the BBC to take over as the North America editor, creating a vacancy at Pacific Quay in Glasgow.

Her move, after seven years in Glasgow, was tipped a few weeks ago amid speculation over the future of political editor Laura Kuenssberg.

She will move to Washington in the new year to replace Jon Sopel who may take over as political editor.

Ms Smith, 52, was based in the US while working for Channel 4 where she helped cover big American news stories such as the 2008 presidential election and the global financial crash.

Born in Edinburgh, she is also a regular host on BBC programmes including the Today programme and Newsnight.

Her father was the former Labour leader John Smith.

The BBC said it will run a competitive process to recruit a replacement Scotland editor.