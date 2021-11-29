Six cases of Omicron variant detected in Scotland

FM to make statement

Nicola Sturgeon: addressing latest crisis

Six cases of the new Covid Omicron variant have been detected in Scotland.

The Scottish government said four cases have been found in Lanarkshire and two in the Greater Glasgow and Clyde area. It is thought there is no direct connection with overseas travel for at least some of the group.

Contact tracing is under way to establish the origin of the virus and find anyone else they have come into contact with in recent weeks.

The latest development will give further impetus to Nicola Sturgeon’s address to the SNP conference today when she is expected to warn of stricter foreign travel restrictions, and even travel between Scotland and the rest of the UK.

In an update this morning she called for all UK arrivals to quarantine for eight days and urged employers to extend home working to employees.

She said it was appropriate to plan for the worse but “we are hoping for something considerably short of the worst.

“I very much hope additional protection can be avoided. We will act at all times in a proportionate manner.”

Ms Sturgeon emphasised the need for a four nations approach in the UK.

She said yesterday that tighter rules could be brought in even if that meant a divergence to the four-nations approach favoured by the UK government.

“We may need to go further in restricting travel in the days to come,” she said. “I hope I’m wrong, but we must keep our minds open to that.”

Scotland is following the same policy as the rest of the UK, which has now put ten countries in southern Africa on the red list meaning travellers are required to quarantine and take PCR tests.

Various countries have imposed travel bans and today Japan has closed its borders to all foreign arrivals even though it has yet to confirm a case of the variant on its shores.

The Philippines also said it will temporarily suspend plans to allow fully vaccinated tourists into the country. Switzerland has imposed quarantine requirements on arrivals, effectively putting paid to winter holidays.

Closing the SNP’s four-day conference today, Ms Sturgeon will address public services, the economy and the constitution but she will stress that her first priority must be to steer Scotland safely through the winter months.

She is expected to say: “In recent weeks, we have had much in Scotland to feel thankful for. Compared to many countries across Europe, Covid cases here have been stable – indeed they have been declining slightly.

“To be frank, that’s a much better position than I had dared hope for a couple of months ago.

“But there are big and very real challenges ahead over the winter months.

“Cases are rising in countries all around us. We know that colder weather, forcing us indoors, coupled with festive socialising will create increased opportunities for the virus to spread.

“And, most seriously of all, the Omicron variant is causing profound concern here and across the world. So we must not drop our guard. This is a time to be more vigilant, not less.

“The new variant has led the Scottish Government to impose tighter restrictions again at our borders.

“That none of this was even contemplated just a few days ago, is a reminder of how fast this virus can move and change.

“We must, all of us, therefore, redouble our efforts to stop it in its tracks. The good news is that we know how to do that. We’ve done it before.

“Over these next weeks of winter, we need to pull together and look after each other.

“I promise that the government will do our job. Steering the country through this winter is my priority – it is my duty. But no government can fight a virus alone – we all need to play our part. That was true before the detection of Omicron, and it is even more so now.

“If all of us increase our compliance with the protections already in place, we will help slow transmission.

“So I am asking everyone to please, take the time now to think afresh about the basic steps you can take to keep yourself, your loved ones and the country safe.”

Ms Sturgeon is expected to add: “If we all do this, we will slow the spread.

“And we will maximise our chances, not just of a more normal Christmas but a safer Christmas too and, let’s all hope, a much brighter new year.”