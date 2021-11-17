Secret Takeaways raises funds to expand app

Expansion plan

App launched in June

Secret Takeaways, an app that connects customers in Glasgow and Edinburgh with local, independent restaurants, has closed a significant six-figure funding round, bringing total investment in the company to £1m.

The company was launched in June and more than 100 restaurants have signed up to the scheme, including Shinsen Sushi, Luxford burgers, Eusebi Deli, Mana Poke, Burger Mama. It has a team of eight and more than 70,000 users.

Callum McPherson, founder of Secret Takeaways, said: “We began life as a single page website during March 2020 to support restaurants that had to find a new way to access the market.

“Today, we’re incredibly humbled by the support and backing we’ve received which will allow us to further invest in our infrastructure, hire additional team members as well as expand into more cities across the UK, with Manchester next in line.

“The market is still young and food delivery apps were the second evolutionary wave after ordering over the phone from a menu in a kitchen drawer.

“We believe the future of this market is that consumers will have a direct relationship with restaurants again and stop throwing money away to the middlemen.

“We’re the first business in the world to shake up the current takeaway model and put the power back in the restaurant owners’ and consumers’ hands. We’re excited to be the change that the industry needs.”