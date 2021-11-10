SE and Japan’s Marubeni in joint green energy plan

International deal

Adrian Gillespie and Yoshiaki Yokota (pic: contributed)

Scottish Enterprise has signed an agreement with the Marubeni Corporation of Japan to explore opportunities in floating offshore wind and green hydrogen.

They will pursue collaborative ventures in a number of areas including the establishment of supply chain management and sharing knowledge.

The two parties agreement signed at an Memorandum of Understanding at the COP26 summit in Glasgow, which was attended by Scotland’s Cabinet Secretary for Net Zero, Michael Matheson.

Adrian Gillespie, CEO of Scottish Enterprise said: “Scotland has strong trade and investment links with Japan, particularly in key sectors such as renewable energy.

“This MoU with Marubeni will strengthen our valued relationship and support Scotland’s net zero ambitions. We look forward to working with Marubeni to develop our long-term partnership.”

As part of the company’s activities for enhancing sustainability, in September 2018 Marubeni introduced new business polices regarding its coal-fired power generation business and its renewable energy generation business.

And in March 2021, the company published its Marubeni Long-Term Vision on Climate Change.

Yoshiaki Yokota, CEO of Marubeni Corporation’s power business, said: “Having world-leading decarbonisation targets coupled with well-structured and experienced institutions to enable them, Scotland provides truly exciting business opportunities, through its focused approach to renewable energy and net zero.

“We are confident that with our global experience, including floating offshore wind and hydrogen projects, we can contribute to achieving those targets.”

Mr Matheson said: “Our Inward Investment Plan articulates the important role that inward investment can play in delivering high-value jobs to the economy and achieving our net zero ambition.

Stephen Baker, Scottish Development International’s country head for Japan, added: “There is significant interest in Japan about Scotland’s activities, particularly in relation to renewable energy. “

Also today, the Scottish Government unveiled a five-year plan to help deliver a sixth of energy needs from hydrogen by 2030.

Backed by more than £100 million, the draft Hydrogen Action Plan sets out the strategic approach the Scottish Government will take with industry to help make Scotland become a leading nation in the production of reliable, competitive and sustainable hydrogen.

The five-year capital investment programme will focus on supporting regional renewable hydrogen production hubs and renewable hydrogen projects.

The first tranche of investment will be a £10 million Hydrogen Innovation Fund, to be launched next year to drive technological progress and advance innovation and cost reduction within the emerging sector.

Separately, the Scottish Government’s Energy Transition Fund is being expanded to up to £75 million to deliver £15 million of investment in an Aberdeen Hydrogen Hub which will develop on-the-ground infrastructure to support the growth of a hydrogen transport fleet and the deployment of new applications across the north east.