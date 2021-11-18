Scottish Rugby brings in Momen to drive growth

Former Carlsberg UK CEO

By Paul Kiddie, sports reporter |

Change: Mark Dodson (pic: SNS Group)

Julian Momen, the former CEO of Carlsberg UK, is to be Scottish Rugby’s new chief commercial officer.

Mr Momen spent seven years at the brewing giant, initially as chief financial officer from 2012-2016, before taking on the chief executive role for the UK operation until 2019.

In a 20-year career before joining Carlsberg, he worked across the UK’s FMCG sector including roles with Haagen-Daz, Pillsbury UK, General Mills and Adelie Foods.

Scottish Rugby chief executive, Mark Dodson said: “Rugby both in the UK and internationally has emerged from the Covid pandemic with a number of exciting new business and sporting opportunities which will transform the sport in the coming years.

“It is vital Scottish Rugby continues to play a major role both as a sporting governing body which has a strategy in place to support the game at every level in Scotland and to keep pace with the speed of change rugby is embracing.

“We are therefore delighted to welcome Julian to our senior executive team and the experience he will bring in managing change, developing business models and ensuring Scottish Rugby continues to be a commercially attractive brand for its partners to enable investment throughout the Scottish game.”

Mr Momen, who will take up his role in January, said: “I am looking forward to working with Mark and the whole organisation in developing the Scottish Rugby brand on a global basis, driving the new strategy, and creating a successful and valuable legacy for the benefit of community development and social change.

“Throughout my career I’ve loved the challenge of something new and as a fan of rugby, and all sports, this feels like a great moment to be able to bring my experience to Scottish Rugby as it moves into a fundamental phase of its growth and expansion.”

The new man will have responsibility for Scottish Rugby’s commercial, ticketing and marketing functions and has a remit to develop the Scottish Rugby brand proposition and secure ambitious financial targets through new and existing commercial partners.