Scotland to learn fate in play-off semi-final draw

World Cup qualifying

Paul Kiddie, sports reporter |

Vital: Scotland’s win over Denmark (pic: SNS Group)

Scotland will find out later this afternoon who stands between them and a place in their first World Cup finals since 1998.

Steve Clarke’s men go into the play-off semi-final draw as one of the six seeds who will have the advantage of a home tie against an unseeded nation.

There will be three paths in the draw, each containing two semis. The winners of those ties will meet to decide who will claim one of the three places in Qatar next year.

The impressive 2-0 win over Denmark clinched a seeded berth for the Scots, meaning they can face either Austria, North Macedonia, Turkey, Poland, Ukraine or the Czech Republic at Hampden Park in March.

Poland and their talismanic striker Robert Lewandowski will be the nation to avoid, while North Macedonia will be no pushovers having defeated Germany in their qualifying campaign.

The Austrians will hold little fear, with Scotland having pocketed four points from them en route to their runners-up place behind Denmark.

For the play-off final, there will be no seedings with the luck of the draw determining who has home advantage.