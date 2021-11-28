Main Menu

New bank boss

Santander turns to Yorkshire BS to replace Bostock

By a Daily Business reporter | November 28, 2021

Santander UK is expected to name the head of Yorkshire Building Society as its new chief executive. 

Mike Regnier will replace Nathan Bostock, the former head of restructuring at Royal Bank of Scotland, according to the Mail on Sunday.

Mr Regnier joined Yorkshire, the UK’s third largest building society, in 2014 and has held its top post for five years. He was previously a senior banker at Lloyds, overseeing personal current accounts and credit cards, and was also a product director at TSB. 

It had been expected that Tony Prestedge, who joined Santander as deputy chief executive only a year ago, would replace Mr Bostock, 61, who has held the top post since 2014. 

But in July Mr Prestedge left Britain’s fifth biggest bank abruptly and without explanation, disrupting the search led by William Vereker who took over as chairman in November last year. 

Santander said in April that Mr Bostock would step down as CEO towards the end of the year and start his new role as head of investment platforms at the Spanish parent bank when a successor has been appointed. The bank lost another candidate when Susan Allen quit earlier this year to join Barclays. 

Santander has restructured its UK bank to operate more closely with its European business under a process led by group executive chairman Ana Botin.

The bank reported a 381% jump in pre-tax profit to £1.4 billion for the first nine months of the year following a surge in demand for mortgages.

