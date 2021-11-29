Santander confirms Regnier as new chief executive

New bank chief

Mike Regnier: new boss

Santander UK has confirmed that Yorkshire Building Society boss Mike Regnier will become chief executive.

As predicted at the weekend, he will succeed Nathan Bostock, who joined the Spanish bank from Royal Bank of Scotland where he was head of restructuring.

Mr Regnier has been CEO at Yorkshire since 2017 and prior to that was chief commercial and chief customer officer.

Santander chairman, William Vereker said said Mr Regnier brings “a powerful combination of experience, knowledge and energy, twinned with a positive vision for the future of the bank.”

Mr Regnier joined Yorkshire, the UK’s third largest building society, in 2014 and was previously a senior banker at Lloyds, overseeing personal current accounts and credit cards, and was also a product director at TSB.

It had been expected that Tony Prestedge, who joined Santander as deputy chief executive only a year ago, would replace Mr Bostock, 61, who has held the top post since 2014.

But in July Mr Prestedge left Britain’s fifth biggest bank abruptly and without explanation, disrupting the search led by William Vereker who took over as chairman in November last year.

Santander said in April that Mr Bostock would step down as CEO towards the end of the year and start his new role as head of investment platforms at the Spanish parent bank when a successor has been appointed. The bank lost another candidate when Susan Allen quit earlier this year to join Barclays.

Santander has restructured its UK bank to operate more closely with its European business under a process led by group executive chairman Ana Botin.

The bank reported a 381% jump in pre-tax profit to £1.4 billion for the first nine months of the year following a surge in demand for mortgages.

Yorkshire Building Society has announced that chief operating officer Stephen White has been appointed as interim chief executive with immediate effect. He will work with Mr Regnier to ensure a smooth transition.

Mr White has more than 25 years’ financial services and retail experience having held a variety of leadership positions across a range of blue-chip brands including Lloyds Banking Group, TSB, Halifax and Asda. He began his career as a management consultant, initially at Arthur D Little before moving to the Boston Consulting Group.

Commenting on his time at Yorkshire Building Society, Mike Regnier said: “I have thoroughly enjoyed my time at Yorkshire Building Society and it has been a great privilege to have been CEO.

“I was very proud to lead an outstanding and talented group of colleagues who always, and especially during the pandemic, put members first.

“I feel that now is the right time for me to take on a different challenge and leave the Society in excellent shape for my successor to take the Society on the next phase of its journey.”