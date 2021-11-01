Ryanair reduces losses | Omega Covid-19 test deal

Daily Business Live

7am: Ryanair cuts losses

Ryanair said first-half losses fell almost 90% to €48m from €411m during the same period in 2020. Analysts had forecast a loss of €43m.

It posted its first quarterly profit since before the onset of COVID-19, but chief executive, Michael O’Leary, said the Dublin-based airline expects to lose between €100m and €200m for the year to the end of March 2022.

The budget airline, Europe’s largest, carried 39.1 million passengers in the six months ended September, 54% fewer than in the same period of 2019.

7am: Omega signs test deal

Scottish drug developer Omega has signed a partnership agreement with DAM Health to exclusively supply its COVID-19 Antigen tests to more than 100 clinics throughout the UK and Europe.

DAM Health is currently using approximately 200,000 in-clinic COVID tests per month.

Omega has already received an initial purchase order worth in excess of £750,000.

Global markets

Traders in London will have one eye on this week’s meeting of interest rate setters at the Bank of England, while taking their early cue from Friday’s record close on Wall Street and Asia’s strong opening.

The re-election of Japan’s prime minister Fumio Kishida sent the Nikkei 225 soaring by 2.55% overnight.

However, there are worries over the health of the world’s second-largest economy as China’s official services and manufacturing data came in below expectations.

A purchasing managers Index was more positive and settled some early nerves.