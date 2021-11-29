Revolut snaps up hospitality point of sale business

Platform deal

Chairman: Martin Gilbert

Revolut, the global banking superapp, has moved into the physical point of sale business after acquiring a hospitality industry technology provider.

The company, chaired by Scots fund manager Martin Gilbert, says the move will further its attempts to become a “one-stop shop” for its customers to manage their businesses and finances on a single platform.

London-based Nobly has developed an electronic point-of-sale (ePOS) system for restaurants and other hospitality businesses.

The system helps them to manage operations, payments, inventory, table service, loyalty programmes, and online ordering in one app.

Nobly currently serves merchants across the UK, US and Australia and its technology will be integrated with Revolut’s payment hardware and payment processing offering.

The details of the transaction were not disclosed.

Nik Storonsky, CEO of Revolut, said: “The Nobly team has built a great product and expertise which will further advance our mission to offer a one-stop shop solution to enable merchants of every kind to manage their finances and run their businesses from a single platform.

“Nobly’s ePOS product will enhance our existing Revolut Business offering to make life easy for hospitality businesses. We look forward to working with the team to build more features to support our strong growth.”

George Urdea, co-founder and CEO at Nobly POS, said: “We built Nobly to enable small business owners and their teams to better serve their customers.

“Joining Revolut opens the exciting possibility to take the merchant-consumer experience to the next level, by bridging the rich point of sale data with Revolut’s financial super app.”