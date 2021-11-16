Revamped plan unveiled for five star Angus hotel

New masterplan

The Angus: updated plan

An updated masterplan for a £100m golf resort, hotel and spa has been submitted for planning consent.

The Angus will be the first five-star hotel in the Dundee and Angus region and represents one of the biggest hospitality investments in Scotland in recent years. It is expected to contribute more than £40m annually to the local economy.

The development is set within 300 acres of land on the Shank of Omachie, above the long-established Forbes of Kingennie country resort, near Broughty Ferry.

Following a redesign of the original plans, which already have planning consent, the hotel now has 175 guest rooms, a rooftop sky bar and 1,900 sqm spa and leisure facility and will be the anchor for a signature Darren Clarke golf course, clubhouse and golf academy with driving range.

The plans, now with Angus Council, also include a total of 160 houses and 10 luxury lodges.

Forbes of Kingennie owner and Angus businessman, Mike Forbes, has already received planning permission in principle for the project, with construction due to begin on the golf course next summer if the latest designs are approved.

The development is expected to generate more than 300 full and part-time jobs.

Leveraged & Equity Global Capital (L&EGC) has been appointed as financing partner for the development.

A hotel partner is expected to be announced in the coming months.