Rathbone shuts Aberdeen office, relocates capital staff

Office shuffle

New Edinburgh home: 10 George St

Rathbone Investment Management is closing its Aberdeen office and moving the team to Glasgow as it reconfigures its Scottish staff.

The Edinburgh staff will move next June to refurbished offices at 10 George Street, taking 11,152 sq ft of flexible working space.

Closure of the Aberdeen office follows the retirement of regional director Meera Dennis after 35 years in the industry.

While the premises in Aberdeen will close, the team will remain in place, instead based in Glasgow with the option to work remotely as preferred.

Rathbone’s Glasgow office in George Square is home to some 41 investment managers and a large supporting team and will continue to be the firm’s biggest office outside London and Liverpool.

Angus Kerr, Rathbone’s head of Scotland, said: “We are continually reviewing our footprint to ensure it meets our needs.

“While we will be sorry to close the doors of our Aberdeen office, we remain totally committed to our clients and employees in Scotland and our new location in Edinburgh is an exciting step forward in our journey.

“I would also like to take this early opportunity to recognise Meera’s significant contribution to Rathbone’s over the past decade. She will be greatly missed and we wish her all the best for her retirement.”