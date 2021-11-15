Rangers name four-man interim management team

Ibrox development

By Paul Kiddie, sports reporter |

Helping: Jermain Defoe (pic: SNS Group)

Rangers have given an update on their search for Steven Gerrard’s successor – but it wasn’t the news the fans were expecting with the club confirming a four-man caretaker team has been installed.

The Ibrox club is reported to have held “positive” talks with Giovanni van Bronckhorst over the weekend, the Dutchman thought to top a short-list of candidates drawn up in the wake of Gerrard’s exit last week to take over at Aston Villa.

Anticipation grew that the club were on the point of unveiling their former midfielder and ex-Netherlands international as the next manager.

However, the club announced that an interim management team comprising of player-coach Jermain Defoe, B-team manager David McCallum, his assistant Brian Gilmour and goalkeeping coach Colin Stewart has been put in place.

Rangers said the quartet would take charge of first-team affairs “whilst the recruitment process for a new manager continues”.

That suggests an announcement is far from imminent with a possible delay in the process, or perhaps the club is considering other options – former Barcelona and Holland manager Ronald Koeman is the latest to be linked with the vacancy in Glasgow.

Former Chelsea boss Frank Lampard was reported to have held initial talks with sporting director Ross Wilson but the ex-England international is understood not to be in contention to take the reins at Ibrox.

Rangers take on Hibs in the semi-final of the Scottish League Cup on Sunday and it remains to be seen if a new man will be in the dugout at Hampden.

Gerrard has taken No. 2 Gary McAllister, Michael Beale (first team coach), Tom Culshaw (technical coach), Scott Mason (lead analyst) and Jordan Milsom (head of fitness and conditioning) to Villa Park.

Speaking about his departure from Rangers, the 41-year-old said he wanted the move to happen “very quickly” once he knew of the interest from the Premier League side.

“It was crazy and very quick. I was first aware of Aston Villa’s interest on the Wednesday,” he said.

“I had the call off my representation and, when the phone call sunk in, I wanted it to happen very quickly. First and foremost, the opportunity was too big and, from there, it happened so quickly. Credit to Aston Villa for the speed in which they got it done, not just for me but the staff I’m bringing with me as well.

“I also must pay my respects to Rangers as well who were very professional in the deals. Yeah, very crazy, very quick but when you’re in the situation, that’s what you want, you don’t want it to drag on. You want to start working as quickly as you can.”