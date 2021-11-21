Main Menu

Promotion for duo at Cushman & Wakefield

November 21, 2021

Promotion: Sarah Stewart and Ollie Barron

Property agent Cushman & Wakefield has announced the promotion of Sarah Stewart to partner and Ollie Barron to associate.

Ms Stewart, who works in energy & infrastructure specialist markets, has been with the agency for 10 years.

She has handled some of the UK’s largest land disposal projects and the funding of renewable energy projects.

Mr Barron has been involved in some of Edinburgh’s biggest property deals in the past few years, including the relocation of a major fin-tech’s European HQ and was part of the team which disposed of Drummond House in Edinburgh on behalf of RBS.

He also recently disposed of more than £5m of properties for NHS Lothian.

Stuart Dorward, head of Scotland for Cushman & Wakefield, said: “Sarah and Ollie are both incredibly talented individuals.”

