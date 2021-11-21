PM wants new buildings to install EV charging points

CBI conference

Supermarkets be among those forced to install EV charging points

New homes, workplaces and other commercial buildings will be required to install electric vehicle charging points from 2022, under new regulations to be announced to business leaders by Boris Johnson.

Downing Street says the regulation will extend to properties “undergoing major renovation”.

It is likely that the requirement, which the Prime Minister will announce at the CBI annual conference, will apply only to England, putting pressure on the devolved governments to follow suit.

However, there is no indication that any extra funding will be forthcoming from the government.

The Prime Minister is expected to say that installing EV points is a natural extension of the ban on the sale of fossil fuel vehicles from 2030.

According to the latest available figures from the Department for Transport (DfT), the UK has 25,927 public electric vehicle charging devices available, including 4,923 rapid chargers.

In his speech to the CBI on Monday, Mr Johnson will say that buildings undergoing large-scale renovations with 10 or more parking spaces must install charging points.

“This is a pivotal moment – we cannot go on as we are,” he will tell the conference. “We have to adapt our economy to the green industrial revolution.”

“We have to use our massive investment in science and technology and we have to raise our productivity and then we have to get out your way.”