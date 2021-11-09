Plan to revive Highland estate’s whisky heritage

Distillery plan

Easter Fearn and the Dornoch Firth

Outline plans for a malt whisky distillery beside the Dornoch Firth have been lodged with Highland Council.

The Midfearn Distillery Company has identified a site on the Midfearn Estate at Easter Fearn, three miles south-east of the village of Ardgay close to where whisky was first produced more than 200 years ago.

The Easter Fearn site is near to what is believed to be the location of the Midfearn Distillery established in 1798 by businessman, George Ross.

The 13,000-acre Midfearn Estate has been in the Brooke family since 1893 and already provides electricity from existing wind and hydro power projects. The long-term sustainability of its energy source will form an important element of the distillery’s development.

Custodian Charlie Brooke said: “We will not only set out to make a distinctive and high-quality whisky, but we will prioritise environmental sustainability and work towards carbon neutrality at every stage of the project.

“This is a family business that will build and grow this enterprise on a beautiful site within the Dornoch Firth National Scenic Area and we look forward to working with the local community to return whisky-making to Easter Fearn, with all the benefits that will bring to the economy of the area.”