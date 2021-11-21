Phillips to steer CBH through changes in housing design

Property

Chris Phillips: ‘excellent proposition’

Custom Build Homes (CBH) has appointed Chris Phillips as non-executive chairman to steer the company through changes expected in home design.

CBH is the first to deliver customised housing, offering homebuyers greater levels of design choice than a traditional new-build home.

Mr Phillips said: “I believe that UK housebuilding will start to diversify over the next five years, so that custom build housing forms an increasing part of the new housing delivery.

“CBH has an excellent proposition for this sector and is well-placed to benefit from this growth.”

Mr Phillips spent 10 years as chairman of Places for People, one of the UK’s largest property management, development, regeneration, and leisure companies.

Throughout his tenure he oversaw several growth areas including Places Leisure and expansion of its affordable housing and build to rent businesses. He helped to grow and manage assets of £4.9bn and more than 11,600 employees.

He continues to chair London & Newcastle, a mixed-use development company; Shetland Space Centre, a satellite launch site and ground centre; and Nova Innovations, a tidal energy company based in Edinburgh.

Tom Connor, founder and CEO at CBH, said: “Chris will help us navigate the industry through a period of accelerated growth for the business.”