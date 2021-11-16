Pawprint launches £700k crowdfund campaign

Fundraising

Christian Arno: key messages

Pawprint, the carbon footprint monitoring firm, has launched a crowdfund campaign to raise £700,000.

The Edinburgh-based business’s app is used by 31 UK businesses and organisations including Abrdn, Brewdog, Royal London and Tesco Bank.

Pawprint was recently highlighted by the UK Government as a Climate Leader and was the only SME invited to speak at the FTSE’s recent Race To Zero event.

The new fundraise via the Crowdcube platform will enable the business to accelerate its growth to meet current UK and international demand.

Pawprint was founded in May 2020 by entrepreneur Christian Arno and backed by author and expert in carbon footprint measurement, Mike Berners-Lee.

It has already attracted funding of £2.2 million from investors including; Gareth Williams of Skyscanner, James Watt of BrewDog and early backers of Tesla, Spotify and Amazon. A previous crowdfund at the end of last year was overfunded by 274%.

Mr Arno said; “Since launching Pawprint for Business late last year we have grown steadily thanks to interest from businesses in every industry sector.

“Now with one of the key messages emerging from COP26 being the need for urgent climate action we are fundraising to accelerate both our UK and international growth.”