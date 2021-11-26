Parkmead on deals lookout | Diageo capital return

Daily Business Live

8.15am: Shares crash

The FTSE 100 plunged 211.37 points (2.89%) to 7,099 at the open on worries over the latest Covid variant emerging from Africa.

7am: Parkmead seeks deals

Energy group Parkmead said it is “actively evaluating” further acquisition opportunities in renewables, gas and oil in line with its strategy to build a balanced portfolio of assets.

Nine acquisitions, at both asset and corporate level, have been completed to date.

Group revenue for the year to 30 June 2021 fell to £3.6m (2020: £4.1m) as a result of lower commodity prices and demand during the pandemic, generating a 39% increase in gross profit to £1.8m (2020: £1.3m).

The recovery in prices mean Parkmead has recorded €3 million of revenue during the first four months of the current financial year alone, 355% higher than the equivalent four months last year.

Executive Chairman, Tom Cross, said the substantial rise in gas prices post year end is creating strong momentum for the Group.

“We intend to capitalise on this by further balancing the Group’s operations to include other energies,” he said.

“The innovative royalty deal we completed in July enhances our gas interests in the Netherlands and adds significant value to Parkmead. This growth step adds to our portfolio of high-quality energy projects delivered through acquisitions, organic growth and active asset management.

“The successful divestment of non-core land areas is a testament to the team’s ability to ensure value is generated from its assets. Parkmead has already identified a number of possible locations for renewable energy opportunities within the Group’s high-graded onshore acreage.

“Our team is carefully evaluating further potential gas, oil and renewable energy acquisitions that would complement our existing business.

“Parkmead is well positioned for the future. We have excellent UK and Netherlands regional expertise, strong financial discipline, and a growing portfolio of high-quality assets.

“The Group will continue to build upon the inherent value in its existing interests with a balanced, acquisition-led, growth strategy to secure opportunities that maximise future value for our shareholders.”

7am: Diageo share buyback

Diageo has begun the next tranche of its £4.5 billion capital return to shareholders by 30 June 2024.

Under the first phase of the ROC programme, which was completed on 31 January 2020, Diageo repurchased shares to a value of £1.25 billion.

Diageo initiated the second phase of its ROC programme of up to £1.0 billion on 12 May 2021, to be completed by the end of fiscal 22. Under the first tranche of the second phase, which was completed on 12 November 2021, Diageo repurchased shares to a value of £0.45 billion.

Diageo has hired Goldman Sachs International to buy back shares with a value of up to £0.55 billion from today until 4 March 2022.

Further execution phases will be announced in due course.

Global markets

Markets are on alert over the spread of a possibly vaccine-resistant Covid variant which has prompted the UK to impose travel restrictions on those arriving from six African states.

Asian stocks suffered their sharpest drop in three months and oil prices tumbled after the detection of the variant, sending investors to seek safety in bonds, the yen and the dollar.

The FTSE 100 was expected to tumble 128 points at the outset to 7,182, with oil companies likely to be leading the retreat.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 is off 768 points at 28,731 while in Hong Kong, the Hang Seng is down 565 points at 24,175. Brent crude was trading at $78.89 a barrel, down $2.03.

UK retailers were gearing up for Black Friday in the hope of gaining some respite from a year of disruption.