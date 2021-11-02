Oil price lifts BP | THG slides on shares sale rumours

Daily Business Live

REFRESH PAGE FOR UPDATES

10am: SSE in wind farm stake sale

SSE is selling a 10% stake in Dogger Bank C to Eni for £70m.

Dogger Bank will be the world’s largest offshore wind farm when completed.

Full story here

9.35am: THG slides on block sale rumours

Shares in e-commerce retailer THG, formerly The Hut Group, resumed their decline, fuelled by speculation that BlackRock wants to sell a large holding. Scottish entrepreneur Sir Tom Hunter holds a small stake in the company.

The shares, which peaked at 800p soon after the IPO, dipped below 200p in early trade and were quoted latterly at 203.6p, down 14.40p (6.62%).

“For a while THG was a stock market darling with investors clambering to own the stock in the belief it would play a key role in helping product manufacturers sell direct to consumers. Now it is losing fans at an incredibly rapid rate,” says Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell.

“The shares peaked at nearly 800p at the start of the year, and today they briefly traded below 200p amid chatter that BlackRock is trying to dump a block of shares. Asset managers rarely sell after a stock has already fallen so much unless they’ve lost all confidence in the business and/or found something that completely changes the investment case.

“The backlash against THG seems to centre on the fact that people bought into the hype without paying attention to valuation. Now that difficult questions are being asked about costs and more, particularly if the business is broken up into three as per the suggestion from THG, investors aren’t getting the answers they want – or they are not liking what they see.

“The UK market as a whole wasn’t in the best of moods on Tuesday, with the FTSE 100 falling 0.6% to 7,246 thanks to weakness among miners amid weaker commodity prices and banks. Investors are eagerly awaiting updates from the US Federal Reserve and the Bank of England later this week which will provide a steer as to the next steps for withdrawing monetary stimulus and putting up interest rates.”

9.30am: More on BP…

Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell says: “BP’s results (see below) may have been better than forecast but one could argue this isn’t really a surprise given the strength of commodity prices during the period in question.

“The oil major did have a sweetener up its sleeve for investors, committing to an additional share buyback and effectively introducing a rather smart mechanism where it will buy back $1 billion worth of shares a quarter if oil prices are trading above $60 per barrel.

“The decision to leave the ordinary dividend unchanged suggests the company is wary of overcommitting on this front and being left exposed by further volatility in energy prices.

“There is no suggestion that BP will respond to higher oil and gas prices by investing in lots of new fossil fuel projects, however the temptation to keep fields running a bit longer when they are generating such high levels of cash could creep in, particularly given the long-term nature of its net zero targets and the much shorter typical tenures of the people in charge.”

9am: Market dips on commodity prices

Miners and commodities companies pulled the FTSE 100 lower to trade at 7,243.90, down 44.72 points (0.61%).

Victoria Scholar, head of Investment at Interactive Investor, said: “European markets have kicked off Tuesday’s session on a negative note driven by declines in basic resources as iron ore extends losses to hit a 16-month low.”

Investors are mainly focused on activity around the central banks with the potential for hawkish moves from the US Federal Reserve and the Bank of England as soon as this week.

Declining copper and iron ore prices saw falls for BHP, Anglo American, Rio Tinto and Glencore.

Paddy Power owner Flutter Entertainment also slipped after it posted a jump in third-quarter revenue but downgraded its earnings guidance for the year.

Standard Chartered was weaker, despite saying that underlying pre-tax profit rose 44% to $1.08bn in the third quarter.

BP‘s rise in profit and shares buyback could not prevent a 2.2% slide (7.8p) to 349.4p.

7am: BP lifted by oil price

BP posted a sharp rise in third quarter profit, lifted by stronger oil and natural gas prices that have risen sharply this year as economies recover from the pandemic.

The oil giant’s underlying replacement cost profit – the company’s definition of net earnings – reached $3.32 billion in the third quarter, exceeding analysts’ expectations for $3.06bn.

That compares with $2.8bn in profit in the second quarter and $86 million a year earlier, when energy demand and prices collapsed due to the coronavirus epidemic.

The company unveiled another $1.25bn (£915m) of share buybacks, which it said will be completed before its full-year results announcement.

Chief executive Bernard Looney described the results as reflecting “another good quarter” for the firm.

He said: “Our businesses are generating strong underlying earnings and cash flow while maintaining their focus on safe and reliable operations.

“Rising commodity prices certainly helped, but I am most pleased that quarter by quarter, we’re doing what we said we would – delivering significant cash to strengthen our finances, grow distributions to shareholders and invest in our strategic transformation. This is what we mean by performing while transforming.”

7am: Napiers acquired

Samarkand Group, an e-commerce technology and consumer brand group, has acquired Napiers the Herbalists which was founded in Edinburgh in 1860.

The combined assets of Napiers generated £1m of revenue in the year ended 31 March 2021 and an EBITDA of £0.24m on an unaudited basis.

Full story here

7am: Scotgold chairman steps down

Scotgold Resources has announced that Nathaniel Le Roux is stepping down from his position as non-executive chairman of the company, a position he has held since March 2015.

Mr Le Roux will remain on the board as non-executive director and major shareholder of the company, as he continues to support Scotgold’s progress as the first commercial gold miner in Scotland.

He will be replaced as chairman by Peter Hetherington, a non-executive director of the company with immediate effect.

Full story here

Global markets

US markets appeared to be positive towards the Federal Reserve’s position on managing inflation. On Wednesday it is expected to approve plans to scale back its $120 billion monthly bond-buying program put in place to support the economy

Wall Street ended higher, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average ending up 0.3%, the S&P 500 up 0.2% and the Nasdaq Composite up 0.6%.

The Dow briefly jumped above 36,000 points for the first time in early trade as all three major averages set fresh record closes.

Asia markets did not follow the US lead. Japan’s Nikkei 225 index ended down 0.4%. In China, the Shanghai Composite was down 1.3%, while the Hang Seng index in Hong Kong was down 0.1%. The S&P/ASX 200 in Sydney closed down 0.6%.