Nissan unveils $17.6bn push into electrification

Car investment

Nissan Leaf: introduced a decade ago

Nissan is launching 15 electric vehicles (EVs) by 2030 as part of an $17.6 billion investment that will include potentially game-changing all solid-state batteries.

The company, which introduced one of the world’s first mass-market electric vehicles with its Leaf model more than a decade ago, said it wants to reduce lithium-ion battery costs by 65% within eight years.

Chief Executive Makoto Uchida said its aim is to make EVs affordable to more drivers.

“We will advance our effort to democratise electrification,” he said in an online presentation.

Although still only a small portion of vehicles on the road, global electric car registrations in 2020 grew 41% even as the overall car market contracted by almost a sixth, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA).

At the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow this month, major car makers, including General Motors and Ford signed a declaration to phase out fossil fuel vehicles by 2040.

Nissan, however, has not committed to abandoning petrol vehicles. It said on Monday half of its vehicles mix will be electrified by 2030, including EVs and its e-Power hybrids.

In July it announced plans to spend $1.4 billion alongside its Chinese partner Envision AESC to build a giant battery plant in Britain that will power 100,000 vehicles a year including a new crossover model.

Toyota, which also declined to sign the Glasgow pledge, is nonetheless ramping up its battery production.

The world’s biggest automaker by production volume plans to have 15 battery electric vehicle (BEV) models globally by 2025 and will spend $13.5 billion by 2030 to develop cheaper, more powerful EV batteries and their supply system.

Toyota said it is aiming to introduce solid-state batteries by the mid-2020s.