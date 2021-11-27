Plan for travel bans ‘to halt spread of Covid variant’

PM ready to act

Air travel faces more disruption

Travel bans are expected on more countries in a determined move to avoid more coronavirus restrictions across the UK.

Those planning winter holidays may find their plans thrown into disarray as Boris Johnson plans a rapid response to the new Omicron variant emerging from southern Africa.

The Prime Minister may have learned from mistakes early in the pandemic when tens of thousands of travellers were allowed into Britain.

Travel bans are no guarantee of keeping the new variant away from British shores, said immunologist and government vaccine task force member Sir John Bell, but they could ensure Britons an enjoy a near-normal festive period and ease pressure on the NHS.

British Airways and Virgin Atlantic, which operate the only direct flights to the southern Africa region, have cancelled flights

The two carriers were scheduled to carry up to 80,000 passengers between the UK and South Africa in December. Up to 22,000 passengers may have flown directly to or from South Africa to the UK in the past fortnight since the variant was first identified.

Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has insisted there is no need to “press the panic button”.

She said the new strain was a serious development but there was no need to extend domestic restrictions including the vaccine passport scheme at present.

She said the “highly precautionary” decision of Scotland and the rest of the UK to force people arriving from some African countries to isolate was a sensible first move to “guard against” the variant establishing itself in Britain.

“I don’t think it’s time to press the panic button, but it’s probably the most serious development and the most worrying development we’ve had in the Covid journey for some months,” she said.

Health experts have also insisted there is “no plausible scenario” in which the Covid super-variant will take the UK back into strict lockdown, and called for calm heads.

Chief medical officer Chris Whitty said alarmist warnings were simply speculation because the variant had spread only in “very small numbers”. He also questioned whether the public would accept the return of coronavirus restrictions.

However, his comments came after the first cases of Omicron were detected in Europe prompting new travel restrictions and leading to huge falls in stock markets.

Scientists in Belgium said they had detected two cases of the new variant B.1.1.529.

Travellers arriving in the UK from six African states are now subject to tighter restrictions, though there were reports that travellers arriving from Johannesburg were left to mingle with hundreds of other passengers as they flew into Heathrow on the last flights out of Africa before the red list was re-imposed at midday.

The Israeli health ministry said a patient tested positive for B.1.1.529 after returning from Malawi.

All EU states banned travel from southern Africa and the World Health Organisation called an emergency meeting to discuss the latest twist in the pandemic.

US President Joe Biden has announced travel will be banned from eight African countries including South Africa starting from Monday.

UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid said the variant is a clear sign the pandemic is “far from over”.

He told the Commons: “I want to reassure this House that there are no detected cases of this variant in the UK at this time, but this new variant is of huge international concern.”

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said Britain was taking a “safety-first approach” and acting quickly to slow down its entry into the country.

The variant has raised fears of another Christmas lockdown to curb B.1.1.529’s transmission. UK vaccines adviser Professor Adam Finn said people needed to “be ready for the possibility of a change in the restrictions.”

Stock markets around the world plunged amid fears of further restrictions and a slowing of economic growth.

At the close the FTSE 100 was down 266.34 points (3.64%) lower at 7,044.03. Other markets in Europe were down by between 2.5% and 3.6%.

British Airways owner IAG fell 14.49%, Premier Inn owner Whitbread was 8.84% lower, InterContinental Hotels 8.59% weaker, and tour operator TUI 9.74% lower.

Jeffrey Halley, analyst at Oanda in Jakarta, told the Reuters agency: “The one bull in the China shop that could truly derail the global recovery has always been a new strain of COVID-19 that swept the world and caused the reimposition of mass social retractions.

“All we know so far is the B.1.1.529 is heavily mutated, but markets are taking no chances.”

Mark Arnold, CIO at Hyperion Asset Management in Brisbane, said: “I don’t think there’s any going back to the pre-COVID world. We’re just going to get mutations through time and that’s going to change the way people operate in the economy. That’s just reality.”

However, markets now say that a rise in interest rates is less likely with the market putting a 63% chance of a Bank of England hike in December compared to 93% a week ago, while traders are expecting the US Federal Reserve to delay its hike from July to September.

Anyone who has arrived in Scotland from South Africa, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Zimbabwe and Botswana in the previous 10 days will need to enter Managed Quarantine hotel on arrival to Scotland and will need a day two and day eight coronavirus (COVID-19) PCR test regardless of their vaccination status.

Cabinet Secretary for Net Zero, Energy and Transport Michael Matheson said: “International travel restrictions are necessary to protect the greater public health.

“While many restrictions have been significantly relaxed… we have always said it may be necessary to quickly impose fresh measures to protect public health in Scotland.”

More information on international travel and quarantine

There are no direct flights from South Africa, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Zimbabwe or Botswana into Scotland.

