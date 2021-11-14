New Edinburgh home for Scottish Design Exchange

Relocation

By a Daily Business reporter |

SDX: New home in George Street

A centre providing space for local designers has relocated to new premises in Edinburgh city centre.

The Scottish Design Exchange (SDX) has moved along George Street to a former Church of Scotland building. It is understood that its temporary home in what was a Laura Ashley store is to become a restaurant.

The SDX, which also has an outlet in Glasgow, provides retail space for small, independent artists and craft workers. It aims to double its turnover in three year with expansion to Dundee, Inverness, and Aberdeen.

It says it has generated more than £3.5 million for tenants since debuting in 2015 and has a newly relaunched an online store.

The new Edinburgh outlet was most recently occupied by luxury home furnishings specialist Anta Scotland.

Founder Lynzi Leroy, a former executive with oil company Shell, also aims to establish high street hubs for small, independent food and drinks producers.