Murgitroyd tightens grip on IP market with UDL deal

Consolidation

Gordon Stark: ‘significant step forward’

Murgitroyd, the Scottish patents company, has acquired UDL Intellectual Property based in Leeds, creating one of the largest IP practices in the UK and Europe.

The deal follows Muirgitroyd’s recent acquisition of Hanna Moore + Curley in Ireland in September.

Murgitroyd’s headcount will increase to 440, reinforcing its position as a leading consolidator in the international IP sector.

UDL, founded more than 100 years ago, has 80 staff and also has offices in Bristol, Cardiff, London, Milton Keynes, and Newcastle, and specialises in the preparation, filing and prosecution of patents and trade marks. It represents clients before the UK, European and international intellectual property offices.

All staff UDL, including 12 partners, and all staff will remain with the enlarged business.

Gordon Stark, CEO of Murgitroyd said: “This is a significant step forward in enhancing the scale and reach of Murgitroyd in the UK and strengthens our overall presence in Europe.

“This advances our strategic ambitions, as we continue to grow Murgitroyd through a blend of organic development and carefully selected additions, to create the European leader in IP professional and support services. This growth will enhance our client capabilites and the associated scale enables us to support the IP needs of even the largest of businesses.

“We are leading an emerging trend of consolidation within the IP sector, where scale brings a greater depth of technical and legal expertise and breadth of services as, increasingly, clients require a one stop, multi-sector, multi-service approach in meeting their businesses needs.”

Dr Neil Pawlyn and Alison Simpson, managing partners from UDL said:“UDL can trace its roots back over 100 years. Joining Murgitroyd is an exciting step to the future.