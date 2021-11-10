M&S lifts profit target | ITV | Wetherspoon | Menzies

Daily Business Live

7am: Marks & Spencer improves

Marks & Spencer said it expects profit before tax and adjusting items for the year to be ahead of expectations and in the region of £500m after reporting gains in market share during the first half.

Profit before tax and adjusting items for the period was £269.4m compared to a £17.4m loss last time. The figures include £47.5m of UK business rates relief, and a net rates charge of £50.3m in the period.

The retailer reported consistently strong growth in food sales of 10.4% and an improving margin mix which helped to deliver an increase in operating profit before adjusting items compared to 2019/20.

Clothing & Home delivered a substantial improvement in profitability with sales down 1% on 2019/20 despite lockdown extending into the first week of the period. Sales grew in Q2 and overall full price sales were up 17.3% for the period. Operating profit before adjusting items was £156.2m as compared to £109.6m in 2019/20.

Chief executive Steve Rowe said: “It is clear that underlying performance is improving, with our main businesses making important gains in market share and customer perception. The hard yards of driving long term change are beginning to be borne out in our performance.”

7am: Wetherspoon age split

Young drinkers have been pouring into pubs while older customers stay away, according to figures from pub chain Wetherspoon.

Like-for-like sales for the 15 weeks to 7 November were 8.9% lower than the record sales achieved in the same period in 2019.

The company said there has been a considerable increase in sales of the range of drinks often consumed by younger customers, for example cocktails (+45%), vodka (+17%) and rum (+26%).

In contrast, draught products, more often consumed by older customers, have been under pressure, with traditional ales down by 30% and stout down by 20%.

The company’s pubs which trade under the ‘Lloyds’ banner, with music, mostly at the weekends, were up 0.5%, “probably reflecting a higher percentage of younger customers”

Chairman Tim Martin said: “There have been no outbreaks of Covid-19, as defined by the health authorities, among customers in Wetherspoon pubs.

“However, some customers have been understandably cautious. Improvement in trade will therefore depend, to some extent, on the outlook for the Covid-19 virus.”

7am: ITV ‘strong’

ITV chief executive Carolyn McCall said: “By any standards ITV has had an outstanding nine months. Both our Studios and Media & Entertainment (M&E) businesses have performed very strongly.

“Revenue from each business over the nine months is up both on last year and on 2019. This drove total external revenue up 28% compared to 2020 and 8% higher than 2019.”

The company said it has a a strong programming slate going into next year as it continues to invest in content and expects total schedule costs will be around £1.16 billion in 2022.

This includes the FIFA World Cup, the FA Cup and a strong schedule of dramas which will drive increased levels of live and streaming viewing.

For the nine months to 30 September total external revenue was up 28% at £2.38 billion (2020: £1.86bn) and up 8% compared to 2019.

7am: Menzies in Mexico

Aviation logistics firm John Menzies has secured a significant contract win with Mexico’s flagship carrier and largest international airline, Aeromexico, which includes ground services at 15 airports across the country.

As part of the three year agreement Menzies will deliver a full suite of ground services to the airline, including passenger, ramp and cleaning operations, for an expected 23,000 flights per annum at stations including Los Cabos International Airport, Mérida International Airport, Del Bajío International Airport and Oaxaca International Airport.

Following this award Menzies Aviation will be the largest provider of aviation services to Aeromexico in the region.

The contract represents further delivery of Menzies’ clear growth strategy and builds on recent positive contract win momentum in the Latin America region, following recent wins with American Airlines, Delta Airlines, Wingo and Air Transat.

Global markets

A recovery in global markets and growing demand for air travel is working through to oil prices which extended strong gains in the previous session.

Industry data showed US crude stocks unexpectedly fell last week just as near-term travel demand picked up with COVID-19 pandemic curbs easing.

Brent crude futures climbed 32 cents, or 0.4%, to $85.10 a barrel after rising 1.6% on Tuesday.

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 9 cents, or 0.1%, to $84.24 a barrel, adding to Tuesday’s 2.7% gain.

Stock prices fell in China after data showed factory gate prices rose at the fastest pace in 26 years last month, reducing the chances of a policy rate cut by the central bank in the near term.

The Shanghai Composite Index lost 1.2% while the Hang Seng index dropped 1.2%.

Japan’s Nikkei dipped as latest earnings from a number of companies underscored the fallout from rising costs of raw materials, although analysts said the overall earnings picture was not dull.

The Nikkei average was down 0.30%, on course for its fourth straight day of losses.

Wall Street ended lower, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.3%, S&P 500 down 0.4% and Nasdaq Composite down 0.6%.