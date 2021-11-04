Mitsubishi boosts Scots plant to make heat pumps

55 jobs created

Mitsubishi will create 55 jobs

Mitsubishi is investing £15.3m in its Livingston manufacturing factory to make low carbon heat pumps.

Scottish Enterprise is providing £1.8m of grant funding to enable Mitsubishi Electric Air Conditioning Systems Europe create 55 jobs and protect 324 existing jobs.

The company will significantly increase its productivity, efficiency and research & development (R&D) capabilities.

Decarbonising heat is a key priority in achieving net zero targets worldwide to address the climate emergency, with heating accounting for more than 40% of global CO2 emissions.

The heating products manufactured at Mitsubishi’s Livingston site incorporate air and ground source heat pump technology, which are renewable low carbon alternatives to traditional high carbon heating systems.

The company’s R&D activity will support the development of next generation heat pump technology in Scotland, including investigating new ‘low global warming potential’ refrigerants and materials.

Earlier this week, Mitsubishi signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Scottish Enterprise to formalise their alliance.

The MOU will enable exploration of a low carbon heat pump centre of excellence in Scotland, as well as help the company extend its Scottish supply chain and innovation partners, leading to more high quality, green jobs in this critical sector.