Miller Homes secures land | subsea firm expands

November 11, 2021

Miller Homes is to build 526 homes in towns across the east of Scotland.

New developments are scheduled for Winton View in Tranent, Carberry Grange in Whitecraig, Station Brae in Maddiston, Victoria Wynd in Kirkcaldy and Calderwood in East Calder.

David Morgan, land director at Miller Homes, said the developments are in prime locations, within reach of cities like Edinburgh and Glasgow.

“Current demand for new homes in these areas is incredibly high,” he said.

Namaka Subsea expands at energy park

Namaka Subsea has increased operations at Aberdeen Energy & Innovation Parks in Bridge of Don.

The subsea consultancy has agreed a five-year lease with Moorfield Group, the Parks’ owner and landlord.

Namaka Subsea, which provides a range of subsea consulting services, including diving and ROV auditing and assurance, to oil and gas operators, has been based at the Innovation Centre for the past three years.

