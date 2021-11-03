M&G Wealth hires Kelemen as first CIO

Wealth management

M&G Wealth has appointed Shanti Kelemen as its first chief investment Officer. Ms Keleman joins the company from Brown Shipley where she was investment director with responsibilities for communicating investment views, improving investment processes and integrating acquired businesses.

Prior to Brown Shipley, she was a director on the investment management team at Coutts where she managed multi-asset advisory and discretionary portfolios. She also held roles as a business development and product manager during a seven year spell at the bank. She began her career working in equity derivative sales at the Royal Bank of Scotland.

At M&G Wealth Ms Kelemen will be responsible for the development and ongoing management of discretionary investment solutions, including model portfolio services.

David Montgomery, managing director at M&G Wealth, said: “M&G Wealth was launched by M&G just over a year ago backed with a clear agenda to address the escalating ‘advice gap’ in the UK.

“Integral to doing this are the right people, investment solutions and capabilities to make a real difference to our customers and their ultimate wealth outcomes.

“The appointment of Shanti is another important investment in our wealth business in line with M&G’s sustainable growth strategy and I am delighted to welcome her to my leadership team”.

Ms Kelemen said: “We are living in a time of incredible change and uncertainty – but also opportunity. Providing the right investment solutions and experiences to our customers in a robust and planet-friendly way has never been more important.”