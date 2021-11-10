Menzies Aviation has Mexican airports in the bag

Aeromexico deal

Menzies now operates in 37 countries

Menzies Aviation has secured a contract with Aeromexico which makes it largest provider of ground services to Mexico’s flagship carrier and largest international airline.

The Edinburgh-based company will deliver a full suite of services to the airline, including passenger, ramp and cleaning operations, for an expected 23,000 flights per annum at 15 airports.

The contract represents further delivery of Menzies’ growth strategy and builds on recent contract wins in the Latin America region, and other success with American Airlines, Delta Airlines, Wingo and Air Transat.

Philipp Joeinig, chairman & CEO of John Menzies, said: “This is an exciting opportunity for Menzies that significantly increases our operations in Mexico.”

Menzies Aviation operates at more than 200 airports in 37 countries.