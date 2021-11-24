Melrose Sevens returns to Greenyards in April

Tournament back on

Melrose Sevens has been missing for two years

Melrose Rugby has announced that Melrose Sevens will be returning to the Greenyards in April.

A weekend of rugby and entertainment will form the new look Melrose Sevens, missing from the event calendar for the last two years because of the Covid pandemic.

It will open with a Sevens Hall of Fame Dinner on Thursday 7 April, attracting guests from the rugby world to celebrate some extraordinary people who will be inducted into Melrose Sevens Hall of Fame.

On 8 April, the rugby events start with a FOSROC Super6 game between the Southern Knights and the British Army. The evening will raise money and awareness for My Name’5 Doddie Foundation, with a team of ex-internationalists and ex-Lions to compete in an exhibition Sevens game at half time.

On 9 April, the traditional rugby sevens, 1883 Centenary Cup will be played for by top-flight domestic and invitational sides, last won by London Scottish in 2019.

Phil Morris, Melrose Rugby Commercial and Sevens Tournament Director said, “Being able to attract quality teams to Melrose really does enable us to put this event on the world rugby sevens stage, a weekend of fantastic rugby that will continue to celebrate the traditions we all hold dear.

“We want our Sevens tournament to be fun, there’s going to be something for everyone, young and old. Melrose is where Rugby Sevens was invented in 1883 and we will we be back with a bang in 2022.”

Sevens weekend will culminate on Sunday evening with a finale concert featuring Scottish bands, Bombskare and Big Country.

Throughout the event the Triangle Fanzone will feature fast-food stalls, a large-tented bar and big screens.

Morris added: “Melrose and the local community have missed two sevens events due to Covid, and we are looking forward to being able to host our 132nd Sevens event that will draw people back to the Borders next year and it is exciting to be part of that.”

The club working with the support of Scottish Borders Council to ensure all logistics are managed.

Designated seated tickets in the Main stand and Enclosure will be released soon. Anyone holding a ticket from the 2020 event will be rolled over to April 2022 and a new ticket will be issued.