McGiffen to head up Law Society of Scotland

Diane McGiffen: will work on a new strategy

The Law Society of Scotland has appointed Diane McGiffen as chief executive, succeeding Lorna Jack, who will leave after 13 years at the professional body of Scottish solicitors.

Ms McGiffen has worked in senior roles at Audit Scotland for the last 20 years, most recently as chief operating officer, where she has led on strategy, corporate plans, governance, risk and performance.

She will become chief executive on the 5 January, leading the Law Society team as it develops and delivers a new five-year strategy, supports a growing and record sized membership, and delivers robust regulation in the public interest.

Ken Dalling, president of the Law Society of Scotland said: “These are changing and challenging times for us at the Society and, with Diane at the helm, I have every confidence we will continue to lead legal excellence by supporting solicitors through the Covid-19 recovery and protecting the public interest through continued robust regulation of the profession.

“Of course, I would also like to thank our outgoing CEO, Lorna Jack, for her outstanding contribution to the Society over the last 13 years, which was rightly recognised at this year’s Law Awards. She has led, inspired and transformed the organisation into one that is truly world leading.”

Ms McGiffen said: “As chief executive I want to help the Society further strengthen Scotland’s proud tradition of legal excellence, embracing the challenges ahead.”

Stephen Boyle, Auditor General for Scotland and accountable officer for Audit Scotland, said: “Diane leaves a tremendous legacy at Audit Scotland.

“Over 20 years from the early days of devolution to today, she has been integral to shaping our standards, values and practices as we have developed and delivered robust, independent public audit on behalf of the people of Scotland. We wish her all the best in her new role.”

Alan Alexander, chairman of Audit Scotland’s board, said: “We will miss Diane’s advice, guidance and wisdom, as well as the leadership she has given Audit Scotland.

“She has driven the inclusive and caring culture we have, and has brought empathy, integrity and her trademark enthusiasm, energy and unfailing good humour to all she has done.

“This has never been more prevalent than during the past 20 months as she has helped guide Audit Scotland through the pandemic. I look forward to seeing what she will achieve in her new post.”