McFarlane heads up Iconic’s new marketing arm

Recruitment consultancy Iconic Resourcing has hired Kerry McFarlane to run a new marketing division.

Ms McFarlane has more than 10 years experience in the recruitment sector with the last two spent with marketing recruiter Denholm Associates.

Iconic’s turnover for 2021 is three times higher than in 2020 and the Glasgow-based company is aiming to double headcount over the next year.

The boutique consultancy was founded in 2019 by Lauren Jow and Hannah Green and will be moving to larger office space from January 2022.

Co-founder Hannah Green said: “This is an exciting time for the company’s development.

“A marketing division was always a key strategic goal for Iconic Resourcing.”