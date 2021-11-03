McCluskey joins Alston Law as head of litigation

Law

New team player: Gillian McCluskey

Alston Law has appointed Gillian McCluskey as head of litigation.

Previously with MacRoberts, Ms McCluskey will play a part in the creation of a full-service dispute resolution department following its acquisition by Moray Group.

Having made the switch from public to private sector in 2004, she has acquired more than 20 years of experience across a breadth of litigation issues, achieving accredited status in debt and asset recovery with the Law Society of Scotland.

Rob Aberdein launched Moray Group in 2020, as a tech-focused professional services umbrella group. Its aim is to launch or acquire legal or other professional services practices with scope for growth.

Alston Law became part of the group last year. Others firms in the group include legal and estate agency specialist Simpson & Marwick in Edinburgh and the legal start-up Esson & Aberdein in Aberdeen.