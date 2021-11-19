Marr quits BBC ‘to get his own voice back’

Change at corporation

New role: Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr is leaving his eponymous television show to “get his own voice back” as a writer and presenter.

He will step down from the BBC after 21 years to join radio news broadcaster Global.

The 62-year-old, who earns up to £339,999 a year, announced on Twitter that he would “write and present political and cultural shows” for the radio station, as well as write for other media organisations and present a programme on Classic FM.

“British politics and public life are going to go through an even more turbulent decade, and as I’ve said, I am keen to get my own voice back,” he added.

Marr has presented Sunday morning political talk series The Andrew Marr Show for most of his time at the corporation. It was originally called Sunday AM before being renamed two years later.

He joined the BBC in 2000 as political editor after a career in newspapers, including The Scotsman, and a brief spell as editor of The Independent.

Marr also fronted several documentaries, including last year’s New Elizabethans with Andrew Marr for BBC2 and Andrew Marr’s History of the World for BBC1 in 2012.

BBC director general Tim Davie said Marr said: “He leaves an unmatched legacy of outstanding political interviews and landmark programmes. We wish him well for the next chapter.”

Marr’s departure is among a number of high profile moves at the BBC. Sarah Smith will leave BBC Scotland to take over from Jon Sopel in Washington, who may succeed Laura Kuenssberg as political editor in London.