Mallon runs for election to Foundation of Hearts board

Fans group restructure

By Paul Kiddie, sports reporter |

Opportunity: Gerry Mallon

Gerry Mallon, the chief executive of Tesco Bank, is to run for a place on the new-look board of the Foundation of Hearts (FOH).

The 51-year-old is one of five candidates standing for three places on the board of the supporter-led movement, which is the majority shareholder of Heart of Midlothian FC having finalised a deal to acquire 75% of the club’s shares from Ann Budge in September.

Mr Mallon, who moved to Edinburgh three years ago, is also a former chairman of the Irish Football Association and said: “My experience in running businesses, corporate governance and football gives me the capability to help FOH at this crucial stage.

“There is an opportunity – and a need – for a reset in strategy and approach as we have now entered a new phase. From conversations with FOH board members it’s clear that they know that.

“I am keen to play a role in helping shape and deliver that new approach: with strong engagement with Foundation members, clear goals, and transparency and accountability against the objectives we set. The Foundation has a critical role to play in ensuring the long-term financial stability of the club and ensuring that the club board has the strength, capability and alignment to deliver success and pride for supporters. I believe I can play a strong part.”

The Foundation comprises around 8,000 fans who contribute a monthly payment. They have contributed over £10m to secure the club’s future, paying back an initial loan to Mrs Budge, providing capital investment in a new main stand at Tynecastle, and providing additional working capital.

Belfast-born Mr Mallon has been chief executive of Tesco Bank since August 2018 and is a member of the Tesco PLC executive committee. Prior to joining Tesco, he held a number of leadership roles in financial services, most recently serving as chief executive officer of Ulster Bank Ireland.

Others running for election to the FOH board are Andrew Brown, general manager of technology solutions for IMB United Kingdom Ltd, ex-policeman and former Hampden Park stadium manager Brian Muir, Graham Robertson, owner of Argyle International Ltd and existing director Louise Strutt.