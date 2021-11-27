MacGregor switches from Pinsent Masons to Dentons

Law

Law firm Dentons has further strengthened its litigation and dispute resolution practice in Scotland with the appointment of Fiona MacGregor as counsel.

Ms MacGregor joins the firm’s Glasgow office from Pinsent Masons, bringing more than 15 years’ experience, including a strong track record in complex property litigation.

She has represented clients in disputes before the full range of Scottish courts and tribunals and has extensive expertise in property litigation. She is also a Solicitor Advocate.

Douglas Blyth, co-head of Dentons’ disputes, regulatory and investigations practice group in the UK, said: “We are firmly in growth mode in our disputes team in the UK, adding people of the highest calibre in all of our locations to help service our clients across the broad range of disciplines covered by us.”