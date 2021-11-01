Main Menu

Macdonald promoted after rejoining Summers-Inman

| November 1, 2021

Construction and property consultants Summers-Inman has strengthened its senior management team in Scotland with the promotion of Angus Macdonald to director.

Based at the firm’s Scottish headquarters in Edinburgh, Mr Macdonald will focus on expanding the quantity surveying side of the business.

The move marks a fast-track promotion for Mr Macdonald, who rejoined Summers-Inman in February this year after a period spent with Arcadis. He had previously been with the firm from 2014-2018.

His appointment is part of a strategic growth plan for Summers-Inman north of the border.

Regional managing director, Aynsley Cheatley, said: “Angus came back to head up the quantity surveying and cost consultancy area of the business and steer it in the right direction.

“Following a very successful period in a number of sectors in that part of the business, his promotion sees us consolidate our cost consultancy team, which he is leading.”

